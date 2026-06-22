Nigerian troops successfully destroyed terrorist camps in Sambisa Forest, enhancing counter-terrorism efforts

ISWAP fighters fled as Nigerian military advanced, disrupting insurgent operations in Gwoza area

Operation concluded without any troop casualties, marking progress in stabilizing Borno state

Nigerian troops have recorded a major success in ongoing counter-terrorism operations after soldiers of the Nigerian Army and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) destroyed terrorist camps in Sambisa Forest, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state.

The operation was carried out on June 19 by troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison as part of efforts to weaken insurgent activities in the area.

Terrorists Suffer Heavy Blow as Nigerian Foot Soldiers Storm Sambisa Forest

Source: Twitter

Terrorists flee as troops advance

Security sources said the joint team moved into the Sambisa Forest axis and targeted identified hideouts believed to belong to terrorist groups operating in the region, Tjhe Cable reported.

During the operation, troops reportedly encountered suspected ISWAP fighters at Disa and Balangaje villages. The insurgents were said to have fled after sighting the advancing military personnel.

The troops destroyed the camps and logistical support facilities used by the terrorists for shelter, planning and coordination.

Military authorities said the action was part of sustained operations aimed at denying terrorist groups freedom of movement and dismantling their operational networks within Sambisa Forest, Vanguard reported.

No troop casualties recorded

The security forces completed the mission without recording any casualties among personnel involved in the operation.

The latest offensive adds to ongoing efforts by Nigerian troops and allied security groups to disrupt terrorist activities and restore stability in affected communities across Borno state.

Military van runs into explosives

Previously, Legit.ng reported that at least two soldiers have been killed and several others injured after a military vehicle struck an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Isa–Bargaja road in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State while responding to a reported bandit attack.

Armed bandits reportedly invaded Bargaja community between 12:30am and 3:00am on Saturday, firing sporadically and forcing residents to alert security operatives.

Source: Legit.ng