Attack on Kawel village leaves at least 19 dead in Plateau State

Eyewitness accounts detail late-night invasion and indiscriminate shooting

Bokkos youth leader calls for increased security to protect vulnerable communities

Plateau state - At least 19 people have been confirmed dead following a late-night attack on Kawel village in Mushere District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, in what residents describe as another wave of violence in the region.

Residents recount midnight invasion

A late-night attack in Bokkos Local Government Area leaves at least 19 people dead. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Twitter

Eyewitnesses said the assault occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, when armed men stormed the community while residents were asleep, firing sporadically and forcing many to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

A resident, Malo Bitrus, said the scale of the violence was devastating, noting that “over 19 persons were killed” during the attack, Vanguard reported.

Youth leader confirms casualty figure

Confirming the incident, Bokkos youth leader, Christopher Luka, said the attackers moved through the village shooting indiscriminately, adding that local leaders were alerted shortly after midnight.

“A youth leader called around 12 a.m. and reported that gunmen attacked the community and shot several persons. So far, 19 deaths have been confirmed,” he said.

He added that security operatives were immediately informed and had begun movement to the affected area, saying:

“I contacted security personnel, and they confirmed they had received information about the incident and were moving to the affected community.”

Luka described the attack as unprovoked and urged security agencies to intensify operations to protect vulnerable communities across Bokkos.

The incident comes less than five days after a separate killing in the area, heightening fears of escalating insecurity in Plateau State.

Efforts to reach the Plateau State Police Command and Operation Safe Haven were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Plateau: Bandits attack govt institute

Previously, Legit.ng reported that gunmen in the late hours of Monday, June 15, , attacked the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, near Jos, Plateau state, leaving two police officers feared dead and heightening tension in the area.

The attackers were said to have arrived around 11.40 pm, opening fire on security operatives stationed at the gate of the institution before a fierce exchange ensued.

Source: Legit.ng