Bandit kingpin Bello Turji claims divine victory after deadly attack on soldiers in Sokoto State

Turji expresses joy over the killing of military personnel in terrorist attack on June 20, 2026

Video evidence shows Turji celebrating success against those targeting his gang in Sokoto and neighbouring areas

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - Bandit kingpin, Bello Turji, said God gave his terrorist gang victory after the killing of soldiers in in Isa local government area of Sokoto State.

Legit.ng reports that terrorists killed two soldiers and several others injuried after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a military vehicle conveying troops to Bargaja community.

Turji said he was excited that some of his enemies had been killed after terrorists attacked the village between 12:30am and 3:00am in the early hours of Saturday, June 20, 2026.

As reported by Daily Trust, the bandit warlord stated this in a video contained in Facebook posts

“We thank Allah for allowing us to witness this Saturday, June 20. After thanking Allah, in this country of ours, Nigeria, especially in some areas where we have been facing constant challenges.”

“God willing, Allah has granted us victory over those who have been rustling our livestock and killing our innocent brothers in some local government areas including Isa, Zamfara, Sokoto State, Sabon Birni and other local government areas around.

“Allah granted us victory over these people carrying out operations against us and taking away our livestock. We have succeeded in killing some of them, and we have successfully recovered our livestock from their hands.”

Police kill notorious kidnap kingpin

Recall that Kebbi State Police killed suspected kidnapping gang leader during operation in Bagudo local government area.

Operatives rescue abducted resident and arrest another suspect linked to the kidnapping.

Investigation reveals gang of eight members, with firearms recovered at the scene.

Troops kill notorious bandit leader’s Son, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Operation Fansan Yanma troops killed several bandits, including Ado Alero’s son, during a major operation in Zamfara State.

Military spokesperson confirmed significant casualties among bandits during the operation on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The Nigerian Armed Forces Facebook page, however, claimed at least 65 terrorists were neutralised in the major operation.

Source: Legit.ng