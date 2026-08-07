MultiChoice announced it will close four DStv channels on September 16, 2026, as part of a wider review of its channel portfolio

M-Net Movies are among the channels affected by the shutdown as Multichoice make changes

The closures will bring the total number of DStv channels discontinued in 2026 to 11, with new SuperSport channels set to launch

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MultiChoice has confirmed it will shut down four channels on its DStv platform on September 16, 2026, as the pay-TV operator pushes ahead with a restructuring of its channel offering.

The four channels primary for viewers in South Africa set to go dark are M-Net Movies 1, kykNET Lekker, Mzansi Bioskop and Mzansi Music. All four will cease broadcasting at 23:59 South African Standard Time on that date.

MultiChoice is making major changes to DStv, with four channels Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

MultiChoice said content currently carried on those channels will continue to be available through other DStv channels after the shutdown.

A spokesperson for MultiChoice SA LicenceCo confirmed the closures, saying the company is streamlining its portfolio in response to shifts in how subscribers watch television.

Rather than spread similar content across multiple channels, MultiChoice said it plans to consolidate around fewer, stronger channels that are easier for viewers to navigate.

11 Channels Dropped by DStv in 2026

The September closures will bring the total number of channels DStv has discontinued this year to 11.

Earlier in 2026, the platform removed BET Africa, CBS Reality, CBS Justice and MTV Base after their owner, Paramount, announced it was winding down linear television operations across Africa.

Tlnovelas was also pulled from channel 131 at the end of January 2026, though it was later replaced by Novelas+, which launched on July 1, 2026, and is available on DStv Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages.

Below is the full list of the removed channels in 2025

Channel 446 - Deutsche Welle Channel 390 - Emmanuel TV Channel 264 - 1Free State TV Channel 266 - NWTV Channel 451 - B4U Movies Channel 180 - People's Weather Channel 127 - GinX eSports Channel 119 - 1Magic Channel 115 - ΜΕ Channel 183 - Wild Earth Channel 153 - Africa Magic Urban Channel 313 - PBS Kids

DStv subscribers face another change as MultiChoice prepares to remove four channels Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The latest round of changes reflects a broader effort by MultiChoice to align its DStv product with evolving viewer habits while reducing the number of channels carrying overlapping content.

MultiChoice makes decision on DStv subscription prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice has opted to keep DStv subscription fees unchanged throughout 2026, breaking from its traditional practice of reviewing and increasing prices annually.

The decision comes as the pay-TV operator seeks to attract back subscribers who have moved to competing streaming platforms.

DStv has faced growing competition from international streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, which have reshaped the entertainment market.

The unchanged subscription rates form part of MultiChoice’s broader recovery plan following Canal+’s takeover of the company in late 2025.

Source: Legit.ng