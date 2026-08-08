Haruna Bashir, who lost his entire family in a January 2026 attack in Kano, took part in the state government's mass wedding for 1,500 couples

The Kano State Government also sponsored Bashir on Umrah, facilitated his Hajj pilgrimage and allocated him a house as part of its support

Governor Abba Yusuf served as guardian for the grooms at the ceremony held at the central Juma'at Mosque of the Emir's Palace

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Kano State - Haruna Bashir, whose wife and six children were killed by attackers at their home in Kano earlier this year, has remarried as part of a mass wedding programme organised by the Kano State Government for 1,500 couples.

Bashir wed Nabila Kabiru Yunusa, with a dowry of N200,000 paid for the union.

"A fresh start": Kano supports Haruna Bashir with marriage and more after loss. Photo credit: @ibrahimado

Source: Twitter

Governor Abba Yusuf served as guardian (Wali) for the groom, while the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, represented the bride.

As reported by Leadership, the ceremony took place on Friday at the central Juma'at Mosque of the Emir's Palace in Kano.

Bashir lost his wife, Fatima Abubakar, and their six children on January 17, 2026, when assailants stormed their home at Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters in Kano, killing the entire family.

Kano government's support for Bashir

The Commander-General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, said the state had gone beyond the wedding itself to help Bashir rebuild his life.

According to PM News, the government sponsored him to perform Umrah, supported his participation in the Hajj pilgrimage and gave him a house at Amana City to ease what Daurawa described as an enormous emotional and psychological burden.

One of the other beneficiaries, Musbahu Abdullahi, praised the state government for the initiative and said he would care for his new wife with love and a sense of responsibility.

Kano mass wedding programme

The event was conducted simultaneously across the state's 44 Local Government Areas, targeting widows and other eligible participants.

Each bride received N200,000 as dowry alongside additional funds to start a small-scale business.

Daurawa urged all the newly married couples to uphold the values of a stable marriage and build homes that would benefit their communities.

Kano supports Haruna Bashir with marriage and more after the loss. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Kano mass wedding beneficiaries get ₦300m cash

Recall that Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf approved ₦300 million to support couples taking part in the state's Hisbah Mass Wedding Scheme.

Each bride will receive ₦200,000 paid directly into her bank account to cover dowry costs and serve as start-up capital.

The Kano State government will also host a grand wedding reception at Government House on Saturday for the new couples.

Whether Christians can join Kano mass wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kano Hisbah clarified the eligibility of Christians in its mass wedding programme alongside Muslims.

Hisbah disclosed that Christian couples previously benefited as preparations continued for another mass wedding exercise.

An official also explained who qualifies and how applicants are selected under the Kano marriage initiative.

Source: Legit.ng