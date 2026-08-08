Accord Party's factional presidential candidate Prof. Christopher Imumolen announced his withdrawal from the 2027 presidential race at a news conference in Lagos on Friday

Imumolen listed 10 reasons why his party endorsed Tinubu, including the President's economic reforms, youth empowerment and leadership capacity

The Accord Party chairman said the endorsement would not stop the party from contesting governorship and legislative elections across the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - The factional Accord Party's presidential candidate and National Chairman, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Imumolen announced his withdrawal from the 2027 presidential race.

Imumolen endorses Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @DImumolen/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Imumolen threw his weight behind President Tinubu for a second term, stating that national interest must always come before personal ambition.

As reported by Vanguard, Imumolen made the announcement at a news conference in Lagos on Friday, August 7, 2026.

"Tinubu will win because of his people-oriented programmes and the massive support he has received from different parts of the country. There is focus. Let us forget about the challenges of inflation and security. There must be progress."

He added:

"If another person comes in 2027, he will have to start all over again. There must be continuity. He has identified the challenges, and we need to move from where we are to the next phase. That is why we are supporting him, and he will win. My support is total."

10 reasons behind endorsing Tinubu

Imumolen outlined ten specific reasons the party resolved to back Tinubu.

The first three centred on the President's willingness to push through tough economic reforms, his demonstrated leadership capacity, and his commitment to continuing ongoing development projects.

The fourth through sixth reasons focused on deliberate youth empowerment, bridging the gap between generations in leadership, and the appointment of competent people into key public offices.

Reasons seven, eight and nine pointed to placing national interest above personal ambition, ensuring policy continuity and political stability, and the party's decision to declare its support early as a show of transparency.

The tenth reason, Imumolen said, was the party's belief that working together in the national interest would strengthen democracy and speed up national development.

He acknowledged that he was among those who criticised Tinubu in the past, but said four years of observation had changed his view.

Imumolen also said no opposition candidate, including those from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had a stronger chance than Tinubu.

He added that there was "no hidden agenda" behind the endorsement, describing it as a collective party decision rooted in what members believed was good for the country.

Accord Party's Imumolen backs Tinubu for the 2027 election. Photo credit:@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Imumolen: "Why I withdrew for Tinubu"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Imumolen pulled out of the 2027 presidential race on Sunday, August 3, 2026.

Accord Party leadership before making the decision, citing national interest over personal ambition.

The former candidate pointed to Tinubu's reform agenda as closely matching his own manifesto on economic transformation and youth empowerment.

Source: Legit.ng