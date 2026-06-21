Kebbi State Police killed suspected kidnapping gang leader during operation in Bagudo local government area

Operatives rescue abducted resident and arrest another suspect linked to the kidnapping

Investigation reveals gang of eight members, with firearms recovered at the scene

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kebbi State - Operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command has killed a suspected kidnapping gang leader in the Bagudo local government area of the state.

The police operatives also rescued an abducted resident during the operation.

The state police public relations officer, Bashir Usman, said the operation followed information provided by a member of the public.

Usman said another suspected gang member, identified as Bube Tukur, was arrested and weapons allegedly used by the criminal groupwere recovery during the operation.

Tukur is a resident of Kasuwar Daji in Bagudo and an indigene of Yarma Village in Suru local government area.

As reported by Premium Times, Usman made this known in a statement issued on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The police spokesperson further stated that investigators linked Tukur to the abduction of a resident, Abu Geza, from Geza Village in Bagudo LGA.

Usman said the kidnapper was arrested in a joint operation involving police operatives and other security personnel.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect belongs to a gang of eight members, including one Jiji Mujugu, who was identified as the gang leader.”

Usman said the suspect later led security operatives to the hideout of the alleged gang leader.

He said the suspected kingpin opened fire on security personnel during the operation and attempted to flee.

“The operatives returned fire, neutralising him. One locally fabricated pistol was recovered from him.”

Gunmen kill 2, kidnap villagers, passengers

Recall that armed men attacked the Ayegunle Bunu community, killing two and abducting several residents and travellers in Kogi State.

Local sources report chaos as gunfire erupts, with many fleeing for safety

Police launched an investigation as the community grapples with the aftermath of the violent raid.

Police arrest bandit supply network operative

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that police operatives arrested a suspect in Ilorin following intelligence-led surveillance linked to the movement of supplies allegedly meant for criminal groups.

Investigators recovered assorted cigarette brands and provisions believed to have formed part of a logistics network supporting bandits.

Authorities expanded investigations after photographs found on the suspect's mobile phone reportedly strengthened intelligence about possible criminal links.

Source: Legit.ng