Women Affairs Minister Hails NSCDC Mining Marshals Commander for Tackling Illegal Mining
- Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim presented a Transformational Leadership Award to NSCDC Mining Marshals commander John Onoja at the WINSEC 2026 summit in Abuja
- Onoja dedicated the award to NSCDC Commandant-General Ahmed Audi, crediting his leadership with establishing the Mining Marshals unit
- The Mining Marshals commander announced plans to integrate female NSCDC personnel into the specialised unit as part of a gender inclusion drive
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Abuja, FCT - Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim has praised the commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals, John Onoja Attah, describing his work as a major contribution to protecting the country's mineral resources.
The minister spoke at the maiden Women in Security Summit and Awards (WINSEC) 2026, held in Abuja, where she presented Onoja with the Transformational Leadership Award on behalf of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ).
Minister Commends Onoja's Record
Suleiman-Ibrahim said Onoja's leadership had restored order to the solid minerals sector and reinforced efforts to crack down on illegal mining across Nigeria. She noted that she was present at the ceremony marking his inauguration as pioneer commander of the Mining Marshals and said his performance had lived up to expectations.
"Your patriotism is legendary. Your contributions have been sparkling and have provided a huge boost to Nigeria's mineral sector," she said. "It gladdens my heart that your exploits have been rewarding, encouraging and sparkling. Thank you for bringing sanity to the mining sector."
Onoja, on receiving the honour, credited NSCDC Commandant-General Ahmed Audi with providing the direction that made the Mining Marshals possible. He described the recognition as a reflection of the dedication shown by officers and men of the specialised unit rather than a personal achievement.
Plans to Bring Women Into the Mining Marshals
Onoja also used the occasion to announce that the Mining Marshals would be opening its ranks to female NSCDC personnel. He said the move would strengthen the unit's operational capacity and align with the corps' commitment to gender inclusion within modern security structures. According to him, expanding opportunities for women within the task force would also improve the protection of Nigeria's mining sector.
The summit drew the first ladies of Borno, Yobe and Bauchi states, alongside serving and retired security chiefs, government officials and development partners. Former Inspector-General of Police Suleiman Abba was also recognised at the event for his work in security, peacebuilding and national development.
Participants at the summit said Onoja's award reflected the growing reach and impact of the Mining Marshals in addressing illegal mining and securing Nigeria's mineral wealth.
NSCDC Clears Mining Marshals Commander Onoja
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has cleared the commander of its Mining Marshals unit, Attah, of allegations that he was involved in diverting N2 billion and covering up the death of a fellow operative.
NSCDC Commandant-General Ahmed Audi, who was represented at a Wednesday, August 5, event in Abuja by corps spokesperson Babawale Afolabi, said thorough investigations turned up no evidence implicating Onoja or the Mining Marshals management team in either allegation.
Source: Legit.ng
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