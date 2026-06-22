Bello Turji claims responsibility for attacks on security operatives in Sokoto and Zamfara states

Turji threatens retaliation against government actions while expressing willingness to negotiate

Security concerns escalate following recent ambushes and unverified claims from the bandit leader

A video allegedly showing notorious bandit leader Bello Turji has surfaced online, with the wanted figure claiming responsibility for recent attacks on security operatives in parts of Sokoto and Zamfara states.

In the recording, the masked speaker, believed to be Turji, appeared alongside armed men and claimed his group carried out attacks in response to what he described as actions against local communities and livestock.

Deadly Bandit Leader Bello Turji Declares 'War', Gives Condition to Tinubu's Govt

Source: UGC

Turji claims retaliation against security forces

Speaking in Hausa, the bandit leader alleged that some individuals had attacked communities and taken away their animals.

He said,

“Some people who are chasing away our livestock are killing our innocent brothers and sisters, people who have done nothing wrong, in places such as Shinkafi in Zamfara State, Sabon Birni in Sokoto State and other surrounding areas.”

He further claimed,

“We killed them. May Allah help us to succeed in defeating them and in recovering our animals from their hands.”

Calls for negotiation with government

Turji said his group would consider talks with the government but warned that they were prepared for continued confrontation if force was used against them, Vanguard reported.

“If the government is ready for negotiation, we are also ready for negotiation. But if they want to continue with force, we are prepared. Our fighters are ready for whatever comes,” he said.

Security concerns rise in Sokoto Zamfara axis

The video emerged days after an attack along the Isa–Bargaja route in Sokoto State, where suspected terrorists reportedly ambushed security personnel responding to a distress call.

Sources alleged that an explosive device was used during the attack, resulting in casualties among security personnel, though authorities have not officially confirmed the figures, Punch reported.

Security agencies have yet to comment on the video, while the authenticity of the claims remains unverified. Turji remains one of Nigeria’s most wanted bandit leaders, linked by authorities to several criminal activities across the North-West.

Report reveals Bello Turji activities

Previously, Legit.ng reported that there is a fresh security tension in some parts of eastern Sokoto, a northwestern state, after reports indicated that some loyalists of the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, were allegedly carrying out weapon training and tactical exercises in some communities along the corridor of the Sokoto-Zamfara border.

The intelligence report explained that the terrorists' training was taking place in areas around the border towns, such as the Bingabale Kudu through Bafarawa East to Bargaja. The fighters linked to the notorious bandit leaders were said to be undergoing military-style drilling with newly acquired weapons.

Source: Legit.ng