Three children were found dead inside the compound of a female native doctor called 'Ezenwanyi' in Idemili North, Anambra State

A fourth child discovered unconscious alongside the others was rushed to hospital and remains in critical condition

Anambra police have arrested the female suspect and handed the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Anambra State - Three children have been confirmed dead after they were found unconscious inside the compound of a female native doctor known as "Ezenwanyi" in Umuoduba Village, Ideani, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, August 6, 2026.

Three children die in a shocking incident in a native doctor's compound in Anambra State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

A fourth child discovered at the same location was still breathing when residents found the group. Locals took the child to the hospital before emergency responders arrived.

As reported by The Punch, the state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the fourth victim remains on admission in critical condition.

The four children are believed to have been between six and 15 years old. Their identities and how they came to be inside the woman's compound had not been established as of the time of this report.

A resident who spoke without giving their name said the woman, who keeps pigs and poultry birds on her property, was arrested by operatives from the Ogidi Divisional Police Headquarters working alongside community leaders.

"The four children were found unconscious in the woman's compound. Three were already lifeless when they were discovered, while the fourth child was still breathing and was rushed to the hospital. The incident has left everyone in the community in shock."

According to Arise News, videos that circulated on social media showed the Divisional Police Officer of the Ogidi Division visiting the premises with community leaders, local security personnel and the President-General of Ideani Community.

In the footage, the suspect can be seen guiding security operatives through different parts of the compound, including shrines and living areas, as onlookers watched from outside.

Police confirm arrest, investigation underway

SP Ikenga disclosed that officers attached to Ogidi Division responded after receiving a distress call and immediately transported the children to hospital, where doctors certified three of them dead.

"Regrettably, three of the children were certified dead by medical doctors, while the fourth victim is currently receiving treatment in a critical condition.

" A female suspect is currently in police custody in connection with the incident, while the State Criminal Investigation Department shall take over the case and conduct a thorough, professional, intelligence-driven and evidence-based investigation."

The police spokesperson added that investigators hoped the surviving child, once medically cleared, would be able to give an account that sheds light on what happened.

Ikenga discovered that the bodies of the three deceased children have been deposited in a mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

He called on Ideani community members to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and allow the investigation to proceed. He said the command would issue further updates as the probe advances.

Police say the fourth child is hospitalised after the tragic incident

Source: Original

Court jails popular native doctor 6 years

Recall that an Anambra High Court in Awka convicted native doctor Onyebuchi Okocha, known as 'Onyeze Jesus,' on one of three charges filed against him.

Justice Jude Obiora found Okocha guilty of misleading the public by claiming supernatural powers could make people wealthy through unlawful spiritual practices.

Before sentencing, Okocha wept in the dock and appealed for leniency, citing his detained family and three widows who depended on him.

Native doctor Eke Hit makes fresh claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Eke Hit told the court how Agunechemba operatives invaded his home and allegedly took valuables during his arrest operation.

The native doctor denied allegations of “Oke Ite” ritual practices and insisted he operated as a registered herbalist with certification.

Court proceedings, however, show conflicting claims between the prosecution's evidence and the defence statements.

Source: Legit.ng