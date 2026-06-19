The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, summoned traditional leaders to address escalating security issues in Edo State

The cricial meeting scheduled for June 23 aims to explore traditional solutions alongside government efforts

Youth leaders to convene the following day, signalling palace support for combating rising violence

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has summoned native doctors, traditional priests, and priestesses.

The monarch summoned them to an urgent meeting the worsening security crisis rocking State Edo and Nigeria.

According to the palace, the meeting is convened under the authority and directive of Oba Ewuare II and must be treated with utmost urgency.

Chief Victor Nosakhare on behalf of Benin Traditional Council Secretary Frank Irabor, said the meeting would be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the Oba’s Palace.

As reported by Vanguard, this was contained in a statement issued on Friday, 2026.

The crucial meeting is aimed at exploring traditional means to complement government efforts in tackling insecurity.

The palace authority added that the Benin Traditional Council will host youth leaders, known as Okaighele, the following day, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The meeting with the youth leaders will hold at the same time and venue.

The development signalled involvement of the palace amid rising kidnapping and cult-related violence in the state.

The traditional institutions have been moved to support security agencies as the state faces significant security challenges.

Edo governor shuts down schools over DSS' Leaked Memo

Recall that Edo state became another place where apprehension gripped many following a leaked memo from the Nigerian secret police, DSS.

The leaked memo had suggested that some suspected terrorists are planning a mass abduction of children in the state.

Reacting to the report, Governor Monday Okpebholo ordered the closure of the schools in Edo North, which has been reportedly marked by the terrorists.

Read more similar stories on bandit attacks:

Gunmen storm UNIBEN campus, kill student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a student was shot dead near the University of Benin's main gate on Benin City, Edo State capital.

Two passengers in the vehicle were injured and received emergency treatment at the university hospital.

Police have launched an investigation amid rising security concerns following the shooting.

Source: Legit.ng