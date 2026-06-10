FCT police's response reportedly killed two terrorists and rescued five kidnapping victims in Bwari Area Council

Authorities conducted 'extensive security operations' to dismantle bandit networks and apprehend fleeing suspects

Nigeria's senate president claimed the opposition is exploiting insecurity to undermine the present ruling government's performance and create negative narratives

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - At least two suspected bandits terrorising residents of the federal capital territory (FCT) have been killed during a joint security operation led by the police.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, the FCT commissioner of police, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the command's headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, June 10.

Police operatives, alongside local hunters and vigilantes, killed two suspected bandits and rescued five kidnapped victims during a security operation in Abuja's Bwari Area Council.

Source: Original

Sanusi said the operation was launched following the abduction of five residents of Paze community in Byazhin Ward of Bwari Area Council recently.

Legit.ng recalls that five people, including a pastor, were reportedly kidnapped when armed bandits invaded the community on Thursday, June 4. During the attack, a local vigilante member, Shuaibu Yerima, was shot dead.

According to the police commissioner, the victims were rescued during a coordinated operation involving operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Nigeria Police Force intelligence response team (IRT), the Kubwa Area Command, local hunters, and vigilante groups.

He stated that the joint security team, which he personally led, launched an intensive search, clearance, and rescue operation across Paze and Byazhin communities at about 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.

The operation led to the arrest of two suspects identified as Abubakar Usman and Icheh Mohammadu, while other members of the gang reportedly fled into nearby hills.

Guardian quoted Sanusi as saying:

"During the operation, police operatives recovered two AK-47 rifles with magazines. Two gang members were also neutralised during an exchange of gunfire."

Police intensify hunt for bandits

Furthermore, the police boss noted that the five rescued victims had been taken to a hospital for medical attention and would be reunited with their families.

He noted that security operatives had continued search operations in the area and neighbouring communities to apprehend the fleeing suspects and dismantle the criminal network.

Sanusi also urged healthcare practitioners, public and private hospitals, and members of the public to promptly report anyone seeking treatment for gunshot wounds or presenting suspicious injuries.

Opposition exploiting insecurity, Akpabio claims

Meanwhile, Senate President Godswill Akpabio alleged that some political opponents of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration are exploiting insecurity and other challenges to create a negative perception of the country.

Akpabio, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made the remarks on Tuesday, June 9, while speaking at the commissioning of the main carriageways of the Outer Southern Expressway, linking Ring Road 1 Junction to Ring Road 2 Junction in the FCT.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio accuses opposition politicians of using the security challenges to undermine President Bola Tinubu and the federal government. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

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According to him, opposition politicians have shifted attention to insecurity because they are unable to criticise the government’s performance in key sectors of the economy.

Akpabio said, according to Vanguard:

“When they realise that they cannot talk about projects, when they realise they cannot talk about performance, when they realise they cannot talk about good laws and the transformation in the petroleum industry, they resort to other tactics. They start to recruit people to cause mayhem. They then kidnap people in order to give the impression that Nigeria is not safe."

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Bandits fatally attack Kogi community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tension and grief engulfed the Iluke Bunu community in Kogi state following a deadly bandit attack that claimed the life of the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Iluke.

The victim, identified as Gani Anifowose, was gruesomely killed during the attack carried out by armed bandits.

Residents said the community is currently under a serious security threat as fear and panic continue to spread across the area.

Source: Legit.ng