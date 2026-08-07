Peter Sinamai, a 30-year-old resident of Sangere, Gombi LGA, was arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command over the alleged killing of his biological father

Police said a tip-off from a community member triggered the investigation that led to Sinamai's arrest and the recovery of the corpse from a well

The Commissioner of Police ordered a thorough investigation and called on the public to resolve family disputes through lawful means

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Adamawa State - Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old man, Peter Sinamai, on suspicion of killing his own father and concealing the body inside a well in the Sangere area of Gombi Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the case came to light after a member of the community reported the matter to police operatives, who then launched an investigation that resulted in Sinamai's arrest.

Peter Sinamai, 30, faces murder charges in his father's death. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Nguroje made the disclosure on Friday, August 7, 2026, during a parade of the suspect in Yola.

How alleged crime was uncovered

According to Nguroje, early findings from the investigation pointed to Sinamai as the person responsible for the death.

Investigators believe the suspect threw the body into the well in a deliberate effort to hide evidence of the crime.

"The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Peter Sinamai, 30 years, a resident of Sangere, Gombi LGA, in connection with the alleged killing of his biological father and the dumping of the corpse in a well.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly killed his father and disposed of the body in a well within their community."

The PPRO confirmed that the body has since been retrieved from the well and taken to a mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

He said Sinamai is expected to face charges in court once investigations are complete.

CP orders thorough probe

According to The Punch, the Commissioner of Police, Kabiru Umar Hassan, has directed that the matter be investigated thoroughly and without any compromise.

The commissioner described the alleged act as deeply troubling and urged residents across the state to pursue peaceful and legal channels whenever family conflicts arise.

"He further urges members of the public to always seek lawful and peaceful means of resolving family disputes and to seek appropriate intervention whenever conflicts arise."

30-year-old lands in police custody for allegedly killing father in Adamawa state.

Source: Original

Mother begs court to spare son who killed father

Recall that an Anambra High Court sentenced a man to death by hanging over the killing of his father after a 2019 dispute.

Court proceedings showed that the victim was left unattended and later discovered dead in a locked room.

The convict’s mother expressed grief and has signalled her intention to appeal the judgement after the sentencing.

Man stabs father to death over land sale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Imo State Police Command arrested two suspects in separate criminal cases involving murder and defilement in Orlu.

A 39-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father to death over a land sale dispute, while a pastor and his accomplice reportedly defiled a young woman during a supposed prayer session.

Both cases have sparked concern over rising criminal activity, as police reaffirm their commitment to public safety and swift justice.

Source: Legit.ng