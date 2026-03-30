Armed bandits attacked Dangoro village in Zamfara State, resulting in three fatalities and severe property damage

Five individuals sustained gunshot injuries, while four suffered burn injuries during the vicious assault

The state police public relations officer, Yazid Abubakar, shared more details about the latest attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State - Armed bandits attacked a community, killed three persons, burned down several houses and silos in Zamfara State.

The tragic incident occurred on March 28, 2026, at about 10:30 p.m.in Dangoro village, Bungudu L\local government area of the state.

The state police public relations officer, Yazid Abubakar, said a group of armed bandits wielding AK-47 rifles attacked Dangoro village via Nahuche District in Bungudu Local Government Area.

As reported by The Punch, Abubakar made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 30, 2026

Abubakar said the armed bandits invaded the community, shooting sporadically and setting houses and silos ablaze.

He said the police operatives engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

According to Abubakar, the police successfully repelled the bandits' attack and forced the terrorists to flee into the bush with possible gunshot injuries.

“Regrettably, three persons lost their lives during the incident, including a member of the Community Protection Guard.

“Additionally, five persons sustained gunshot injuries, while four others suffered varying degrees of burn injuries.

“The bandits also burnt several houses, silos containing food grains, and livestock, including goats.”

The police spokesperson said the injured victims are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

He added that the command has intensified efforts to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Muhammad, assured residents of the safety of their lives and property.

CP Muhammad urged residents to remain calm, vigilant, and continue.

He called on residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information.

Bandits kill 13, abduct several wedding guests

Recall that suspected bandits attacked a wedding in Kahir, Kaduna state, leaving 13 dead and abducting multiple guests.

According to sources, an armed gang carried AK-47s, raided shops, and terrorised the community for nearly an hour.

Read more stories on bandit attacks:

Bandits Kill 16 Vigilantes, Kidnap 40 Residents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that police confirmed abductions, while officials visited victims, promising a full report after details are verified.

Bandits killed sixteen vigilantes and abducted more than forty residents in multiple attacks across Mashegu LGA of Niger state.

The assailants ambushed vigilantes after invading Magama village during dawn prayers and kidnapping over twenty people. Several communities in Mashegu LGA were deserted as residents fled to nearby towns and safer settlements.

Source: Legit.ng