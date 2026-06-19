Police operatives arrested a suspect in Ilorin following intelligence-led surveillance linked to the movement of supplies allegedly meant for criminal groups

Investigators recovered assorted cigarette brands and provisions believed to have formed part of a logistics network supporting bandits

Authorities expanded investigations after photographs found on the suspect's mobile phone reportedly strengthened intelligence about possible criminal links

Police in Kwara State have arrested a man suspected of playing a key role in supplying materials to criminal groups operating in parts of the state.

The arrest was carried out by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit following intelligence gathering and covert surveillance in Ilorin.

Kwara Police have arrested a man suspected of supporting bandit operations. Photo: X/KPC

Source: Twitter

Investigators believe the suspect was involved in moving supplies intended for bandits and other criminal elements hiding in forests and remote communities.

How was the suspect linked?

According to the Kwara State Police Command in a post on its X page, officers recovered a large quantity of assorted cigarette brands and other provisions believed to be part of a supply chain used to sustain criminal groups.

Preliminary findings suggest the suspect served as a support operative within a wider network responsible for providing food, materials and other forms of assistance to bandits.

What did police discover?

During the investigation, officers reportedly examined photographs found on the suspect's mobile phone. The images allegedly showed him dressed in military camouflage and seated on a Bajaj motorcycle.

Police said the discovery strengthened intelligence pointing to possible links between the suspect and criminal elements operating within the state.

The command disclosed that efforts were ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals connected to the network.

What is the police response?

Commissioner of Police Adekimi Ojo assured residents that security operations across Kwara would continue to target not only armed criminals but also those who provide support, information, logistics and supplies that enable their activities.

The command said it remained committed to disrupting criminal networks and preventing offenders from accessing the resources and freedom of movement needed to sustain their operations.

The arrest was announced in a statement issued on Thursday, June 18, by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi.

Don’t surrender to bandits, IGP tells Kwara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has urged residents of Kwara state not to abandon their communities in the face of rising bandit attacks, assuring them that security forces will reclaim affected areas.

The police chief gave the assurance on Monday, March 9, during a visit to the state, where he met with security commanders, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to assess the security situation and ongoing operations against criminal groups.

He maintained that bandits must not be allowed to force people out of their ancestral homes.

Gunmen attacks Kwara community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how a tragic attack by a group of terrorists hit a community in Kwara North, Kwara state, just days after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the region.

Legit.ng gathered that the attack occurred on Monday, February 9, 2026, in Gidan Sani village, located near the Kwara State Permanent NYSC Camp under the Tsaragi Emirate.

Community sources told Legit.ng that the armed terrorists invaded the village and killed a woman and her two children, all members of the same family.

Source: Legit.ng