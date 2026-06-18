Labour Party's Hon. Juliana Obetta received massive endorsement from women across Benue South for the 2027 gubernatorial election

The Paramount Ruler of Benue South bestowed his royal blessings on Obetta during a civic reception in Otukpo

The Zone C women pledge total support for Obetta, confident in her capability to develop Benue State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Otukpo, Benue State - The Labour Party has been endorsed women across the 9 Local Government Areas of Benue South district ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Legit.ng reports that the LP nominated Obetta as its deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Benue state.

The move, according to the LP, makes Obetta the first woman to secure a deputy governorship nomination from a political party in the state's history.

Benue women unite for Juliana Obetta's 2027 campaign. Photo credit: Zone C women

Source: UGC

The Paramount Ruler of Benue South, His Royal Majesty, Agaba-Idu, (Dr.) Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, Och'Idoma V, blessed the LP deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Juliana Emowo Obetta, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obetta’s candidacy was officially endorsed during a civic reception in her honour in Otukpo on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The Convener and women leader of Zone C, in her welcome address said:

"The women of Zone C stand firmly with Hon. Juliana Obetta and pledge their total support to her, believing that she would justify the confidence reposed on her, by contributing meaningfully to the development of our dear Benue State."

This was contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The Och'Idoma said Obetta’s visit to the palace ahead of the 2027 election attract royal and divine blessings.

The traditional ruler stated this while addressing the mammoth gathering of women in his palace.

"Your Excellency, I thank you for coming to the palace today. Before many Idoma people knew that you would emerge as the Deputy Governorship Candidate, I had already heard about it. We thank God in everything because, as you rightly said, it is God who gives power. If God could make it possible for me, He can make it possible for anyone. The key to every throne is in the hands of God.”

Obetta explained that said the visit to Agabaidu was to pay homage and receive royal blessings before kick-starting activities ahead of 2027.

Juliana Obetta receives major endorsement in Benue South ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: Zone C Women in Benue

Source: UGC

The Labour Party deputy governorship candidate expressed satisfaction with the reception by the Royal Father and Traditional Council.

The former Chairman of Okpokwu Local Government Council appreciated the Zone C women, led by Princess Rebecca Adah, for organizing the reception.

"So, this is the first time I would be stepping into Zone C after my nomination. And if you step your feet on a land, the first place you go to, is the Royal Palace, to go and receive Royal Blessings. And that's why we are here - to pay homage to our Royal Father and receive Royal Blessings also. To God be the Glory, he accepted us and blessed us very well".

2027: Top political party announces female presidential candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Dr Esther Nkem Okereke announced as NRM presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

NRM frames 2027 election as a critical opportunity for national renewal and reform.

Okereke's campaign will prioritise security, economic revival, and youth empowerment.

Source: Legit.ng