Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru approved a ₦30,000 monthly stipend for NYSC corps members deployed to the state

The announcement came during the swearing-in of 2026 Batch 'B' Stream II corps members at the NYSC camp in Afikpo

NYSC State Coordinator Mrs Malgwi Maidariya used the occasion to call for infrastructure upgrades at the orientation facility

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has approved a monthly stipend of ₦30,000 for all National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state, in what officials described as a firm commitment to youth welfare.

The announcement was made on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony for 2026 Batch 'B' Stream II corps members held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, situated at Old MacGregor College, Afikpo.

Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Chidiebere Onyia, delivered the governor's address at the event. He portrayed Ebonyi as a welcoming and secure environment, encouraging the incoming corps members to use their service year to build themselves, connect with diverse cultures, and contribute to their host communities.

"This administration remains committed to supporting your growth, welfare, and safety," Onyia said, urging corps members to take their primary assignments seriously.

Governor Francis Nwifuru increases core members' allowance Photo Credit: @FrancisNwifuru

Source: Twitter

NYSC coordinator calls for camp upgrades

NYSC State Coordinator Mrs Malgwi Maidariya praised the Ebonyi government for its continued support of youth development but used the ceremony to draw attention to infrastructure gaps at the orientation facility.

She appealed for state assistance with several improvements, including the modernisation of the camp's central kitchen and the construction of a proper dining facility. Maidariya also called for the establishment of a fully equipped Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) centre, renovation of the perimeter fence, and upgrades to the multi-purpose hall.

Speaking directly to the corps members, she stressed the need for discipline, active involvement in camp programmes, and a commitment to the core values of patriotism, integrity, and selfless service. She also acknowledged the contributions of camp officials, resource personnel, and security agencies in keeping the orientation period organised and safe.

Swearing-in ceremony proceedings

The event featured several formal activities, including the signing and taking of the oath of allegiance by the newly sworn-in corps members. A tactical drill was performed by the Man 'O' War unit alongside traditional ceremonial displays. Officials also conducted a walkthrough of infrastructure development projects within the camp grounds during the event.

NYSC members in Ebonyi to get N30,000 from the state Photo Credit: @FrancisNwifuru

Source: Facebook

Governor Nwifuru backs Hope Uzodimma

Legit.ng earlier reported that Francis Nwifuru, the governor of Ebonyi State, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu stopped the removal of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo as the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum when some of his colleagues staged the plot against him.

The governor made the comment while speaking at the endorsement of President Tinubu in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital. Nwifuru's comment came months after the report that the governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Later, the PGF, a platform for Nigerian governors elected under the umbrella of the APC, denied the reports, claiming that its chairman and governor of Imo State had been removed. Folorunso Aluko, the director general of the forum, issued the denial in a statement on Thursday, May 7, adding that the report was "false and misleading."

Source: Legit.ng