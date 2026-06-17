Plateau State district head Saf Samuel Alaket killed in ambush while returning from a council meeting

Community mourns respected leader; local residents express shock and grief over the tragic loss

Tension arises in Bokkos as police remain silent on increasing security concerns and violence

Plateau state - The District Head of Gwande in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Saf Samuel Alaket, has been killed by suspected gunmen in an ambush along the Sha District axis near Daffo community.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday as the traditional ruler was returning home after attending a traditional council meeting in Bokkos.

Top District Head Assassinated as Details Emerge

Source: UGC

Eyewitnesses said the attackers laid an ambush near the boundary between Sha District and Daffo, targeting the monarch’s vehicle close to his hometown.

Plateau community mourns respected traditional leader

Residents confirmed that the district head sustained serious injuries during the attack and was rushed to a nearby medical facility for emergency treatment, but he later died.

A community member, Mr Aten Pukat, described the killing as a devastating loss to Gwande and the wider Bokkos area.

“The death of the traditional ruler is a painful loss to the people of Gwande and the entire Bokkos community,” Pukat said.

The attack has thrown the Bokkos Traditional Council and surrounding communities into mourning, with residents expressing shock over the incident.

Tension in community as police remain silent

Youth leader of Bokkos, Christopher Luka, confirmed that the incident caused tension in the area but said calm had since been restored.

“Everybody was initially tensed, but we have been able to calm the situation and normalcy has returned,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Plateau State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the attack, despite efforts to reach its spokesperson, SP Alfred Alabo.

Security concerns have continued to grow in parts of Plateau State, where communities have experienced repeated violent incidents in recent months.

Wife of killed general rescued

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Amina Abubakar, the widow of the late retired Major General Abubakar Rabe, has reportedly been rescued by the Nigerian army. This came barely 48 hours after the death of her husband was announced by their abductors.

The retired general was kidnapped on May 30, along with his wife, around the Matazu area of Katsina, while on their way to a wedding. He passed away on Saturday, June 13.

Source: Legit.ng