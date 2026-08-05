A coalition of civil rights organisations publicly backed the Nigeria Police Force over its handling of the Ajiran murder case involving AIG Moshood Jimoh

The coalition warned that leaked confidential investigative materials could damage the integrity of the ongoing trial and called for an internal probe

The group urged the police, courts, and oversight bodies to resist media pressure and let the judicial process run its course

A coalition of civil rights groups has thrown its weight behind the Nigeria Police Force in the controversy surrounding the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 2, AIG Moshood Olohundare Jimoh, warning against what it called attempts to reduce criminal proceedings to social media campaigns.

The Coalition of Civil Rights Organisations for Good Governance, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 5, jointly signed by Comrade Olufemi Lawson and Chief Declan Ihekaire, said the ongoing Ajiran murder case must be allowed to proceed strictly within the bounds of the law, free from public pressure and online mobilisation.

A coalition of civil rights organisations has voiced support for the Nigeria Police Force's handling of the Ajiran murder case. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The coalition argued that while scrutinising government institutions is a democratic necessity, it must not cross into territory that compromises the fairness of criminal investigations and court proceedings.

Coalition defends AIG Jimoh's rights

The group maintained that AIG Jimoh is entitled to the same constitutional right to defend himself through recognised legal channels as any other Nigerian.

It also praised Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu for what it described as institutional maturity in ensuring that criminal justice remains within the authority of constitutionally recognised agencies rather than online public opinion.

The coalition also raised concern about confidential investigative documents relating to the trial appearing in circulation.

It said such leaks risk undermining the administration of justice and called on the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough internal investigation to identify whoever was responsible for the unauthorised release of sensitive materials.

The statement added that anyone found complicit in leaking official police documents should face appropriate disciplinary action under the law.

Call for evidence-based prosecution

On the prosecution of Tajudeen Akanbi in connection with the alleged Ajiran killings, the coalition said the case must be decided solely on admissible evidence before a competent court, and that no form of intimidation or orchestrated media pressure should be allowed to influence the outcome.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability, urging all stakeholders, including the press, civil society, and members of the public, to allow the police, oversight institutions and the courts to carry out their constitutional duties without interference.

It concluded that protecting the integrity of Nigeria's criminal justice system requires equal respect for the rights of victims, suspects, law enforcement officers and every other party involved in the process.

Ajiran murder: Police say case must be resolved in court

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday, August 4, reaffirmed that the criminal case linked to the Ajiran murders remains before a court of competent jurisdiction and should be allowed to proceed without interference from public campaigns or media commentary.

The position was contained in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, following weeks of public allegations by social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), against Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Olohundare Moshood Jimoh of Zone 2, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng