Tension as Bandits Kidnap Monarch, Shoot Wife In Late-Night Attack
- Traditional ruler Adeniyi Adelana has been kidnapped in Ondo State during a late-night attack
- Gunmen shot the monarch's wife, who is receiving medical treatment after the assault
- Police launched a search-and-rescue operation to locate the kidnapped ruler and ensure community safety
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Owo, Ondo State - Armed bandits have kidnapped a traditional ruler, Adeniyi Adelana, in Ode Oriya Village, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.
The armed assailants, numbering about six, also shot the monarch’s wife in the right hand during a late-night attack.
It was gathered that the gunmen kidnapped the traditional ruler from his residence on Friday, June 13, at about 8:05 p.m.
As reported by Daily Trust, eyewitnesses said the gunmen forcefully whisked the traditional ruler away through a nearby bush path.
The kidnapping incident caused panic among residents after the gunmen stormed the community under the cover of darkness.
The State Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi, said the monarch’s wife has been taken to a medical facility for treatment.
“In the course of the attack, the victim’s wife sustained a gunshot injury to her right hand. She was promptly rescued and taken to a nearby medical facility, where she is currently receiving treatment and responding positively to medical care.”
Abayomi disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer of B Division, Owo, has swiftly mobilised to the scene following a distress call.
“A full-scale search-and-rescue operation has since been launched, with police operatives combing surrounding forests, bush paths, and suspected escape routes to locate and rescue the abducted community leader.”
Bandits kill lieutenant, 7 soldiers in Kaduna
Recall that no fewer than seven soldiers and a lieutenant were killed during a rescue mission in Kaduna state.
The terrorists attacked and killed the soldiers on Monday, June 8, 2026, in communities located along the Kaduna River between Chikun and Igabi LGAs.
Recent uptick in bandit attacks highlights ongoing security challenges in northern Nigeria.
Read more similar stories on bandits' attacks:
- Bandits Kill 1, Injure Others in Fresh Oyo Attack as Photos, Details Emerge
- Fatal Gunshots as Bandits Invade Abuja, Details Emerge
- “Why It Seems So Difficult To Deal With Bandits, Terrorists," Defence Minister Explains
- Tears as Bandits Kill 17, Including Seven Sallah Visitors, in Sokoto Attack
- Tension as Bandits Abduct 50 Northern Elders
- Abducted Retired Army General Dies in Bandits' Captivity
- Tragedy as Bandits Kill NSCDC Officer, Abduct Daughter, Others
- Powerful Northern Cleric Abandoned In Bandits' Den is Dead
- Tension as Bandits Kidnap Former Defence Spokesperson, Wife in Katsina
Bandits storm Kogi school, kill vice principal
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits invaded Iluke Bunu community in Kogi state and attempted to abduct WAEC candidates.
The attackers reportedly killed a vice principal and two others during the incident in the north-central state.
According to reports, security forces repelled the attackers and killed one bandit, while others have escaped.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.