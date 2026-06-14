Traditional ruler Adeniyi Adelana has been kidnapped in Ondo State during a late-night attack

Gunmen shot the monarch's wife, who is receiving medical treatment after the assault

Police launched a search-and-rescue operation to locate the kidnapped ruler and ensure community safety

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Owo, Ondo State - Armed bandits have kidnapped a traditional ruler, Adeniyi Adelana, in Ode Oriya Village, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The armed assailants, numbering about six, also shot the monarch’s wife in the right hand during a late-night attack.

It was gathered that the gunmen kidnapped the traditional ruler from his residence on Friday, June 13, at about 8:05 p.m.

As reported by Daily Trust, eyewitnesses said the gunmen forcefully whisked the traditional ruler away through a nearby bush path.

The kidnapping incident caused panic among residents after the gunmen stormed the community under the cover of darkness.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Abayomi, said the monarch’s wife has been taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“In the course of the attack, the victim’s wife sustained a gunshot injury to her right hand. She was promptly rescued and taken to a nearby medical facility, where she is currently receiving treatment and responding positively to medical care.”

Abayomi disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer of B Division, Owo, has swiftly mobilised to the scene following a distress call.

“A full-scale search-and-rescue operation has since been launched, with police operatives combing surrounding forests, bush paths, and suspected escape routes to locate and rescue the abducted community leader.”

Bandits kill lieutenant, 7 soldiers in Kaduna

Recall that no fewer than seven soldiers and a lieutenant were killed during a rescue mission in Kaduna state.

The terrorists attacked and killed the soldiers on Monday, June 8, 2026, in communities located along the Kaduna River between Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

Recent uptick in bandit attacks highlights ongoing security challenges in northern Nigeria.

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Bandits storm Kogi school, kill vice principal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits invaded Iluke Bunu community in Kogi state and attempted to abduct WAEC candidates.

The attackers reportedly killed a vice principal and two others during the incident in the north-central state.

According to reports, security forces repelled the attackers and killed one bandit, while others have escaped.

Source: Legit.ng