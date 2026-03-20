Troops of Operation Hadin Kai kill numerous terrorists and thwart drone-assisted attacks in the North-East region of the country

Major breakthroughs reported in multiple northeast states, with rescued victims and disrupted criminal networks

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja confirms commitment to restoring stability and degrading terrorist capabilities across affected regions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed several terrorists and foiled a complex drone-assisted attack during intensified operations in the North-East.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja said troops repelled a major terrorist assault in Mallam Fatori, Abadam Local Government Area of Borno, killing dozens of fighters, including senior commanders.

He said follow-up exploitation operations led to the recovery of 74 terrorist bodies and a cache of arms, including 38 AK-47 rifles, three PKT machine guns, and an RPG tube.

As reported by The Punch, Onoja made this on Friday, March 20, 2026, in Abuja while giving updates on military operations from March 13 to March 19.

“Troops also thwarted multiple infiltration attempts across Bama, Gujba, and Kaga local government areas, while key logistics suppliers and informants were arrested.

“Coordinated air and ground operations also repelled attacks in Baga, Damboa, Buratai, and Njimtilo, degrading ISWAP capabilities.”

According to Onoja, the troops intercepted suspected gunrunners in Taraba, recovering ammunition, cash, and motorcycles.

He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to sustaining pressure on terrorists and restoring stability in the region.

Onoja further stated that the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma recorded major breakthroughs in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Kebbi states.

The Defence Headquarters said the troops also rescued kidnapped victims and disrupted criminal networks.

Boko Haram kills commanding officer in Borno

Recall that Boko Haram fighters overran a military base in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno state, killing the commanding officer and other personnel.

Security sources said the attackers struck around midnight, set military vehicles ablaze, and carted away arms and ammunition.

The attack came weeks after troops had repelled a similar assault on the same base and received public commendation.

Read more stories on Boko Haram:

Multiple explosions rock Maiduguri after Ramadan fast

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that multiple explosions rocked the city of Maiduguri, Borno State, on Monday, March 16, shocking residents after iftar

Boko Haram terrorists were suspected of having planted Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) as the source of the devastating blasts in key locations.

The multiple explosions reportedly targeted the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and the Monday Market.

Source: Legit.ng