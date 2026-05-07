WHO had confirmed eight hantavirus cases and three deaths, including five laboratory-confirmed infections

The organisation had assessed the public health risk as low while working with governments and partners to contain the outbreak

Spain had accepted the affected ship to the Canary Islands as WHO deployed medical experts and distributed 2,500 diagnostic kits to five countries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that eight people have so far been affected in the ongoing hantavirus outbreak, with three deaths already recorded.

According to the organisation, five of the reported cases have been laboratory-confirmed as hantavirus infections, while the remaining three are still considered suspected cases.

WHO Announces Number of People Affected and Deaths by Hantavirus Outbreak

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“So far, eight cases have been reported, including three deaths. Five of the eight cases have been confirmed as hantavirus, and the other three are suspected,” WHO stated.

WHO assesses public health risk as low

Despite the seriousness of the outbreak, the WHO said the overall public health risk currently remains low.

The organisation noted that the situation demonstrates the importance of the International Health Regulations and the need for coordinated international response efforts.

“While this is a serious incident, WHO assesses the public health risk as low,” the organisation said.

WHO working with governments and partners

The global health body disclosed that it is collaborating with several governments and international partners to contain the outbreak and ensure proper medical care for those affected.

“Our priorities are to ensure the affected patients receive care, that the remaining passengers on the ship are kept safe and treated with dignity, and to prevent any further spread of the virus,” WHO added.

Spain accepts ship heading to Canary Islands

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had agreed to receive the affected ship in the Canary Islands following discussions with the organisation.

“I asked Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of Spain to accept the ship, which he agreed to do, and I thank Prime Minister Sánchez for his generosity, solidarity and meeting his moral duty,” the statement said.

The organisation expressed confidence in Spain’s ability to manage the health risk associated with the outbreak.

WHO: Medical experts deployed onboard

WHO confirmed that international medical experts had boarded the ship to assess passengers and crew members for possible infection.

The team reportedly includes WHO specialists, doctors from the Netherlands, and experts from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

“They’re conducting a medical assessment of everyone on board and gathering information to assess their risk of infection,” WHO explained.

Diagnostic kits distributed to five countries

As part of containment measures, WHO disclosed that 2,500 diagnostic kits had been shipped from Argentina to laboratories across five countries.

The organisation stated that it would continue supporting affected nations to prevent further spread of the virus while ensuring passengers and crew are treated safely and respectfully.

“WHO will continue to work with all relevant governments and partners to provide care for those who are affected, protect the safety and dignity of passengers and prevent onward spread of the virus,” the statement added.

Source: Legit.ng