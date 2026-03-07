Boko Haram militants claimed responsibility for the attack on a military base in Ngoshe, Gwoza LGA of Borno State and declared plans to advance towards Abuja

Leader of the militant group in the video message said the fighters had taken control of the town’s central mosque and vowed to remain in Ngoshe

Local sources in Ngoshe community said the assault left soldiers, the chief Imam and several residents dead, while many others were abducted and homes destroyed

Ngoshe, Botno state - Suspected members of Boko Haram have claimed responsibility for the recent attack on a military base in Ngoshe community of Gwoza Local Government Area in Borno state.

This, the terrorists declared that they intend to expand their campaign and advance towards Abuja.

Boko Haram takes responsibility for the attack on a military base in Ngoshe, Borno State, while declaring plans to move towards Abuja. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

The group made the claim in a video circulating online, in which several armed men said they carried out the assault and had taken control of the town’s central mosque.

The attack, which occurred on Wednesday night, March 4, shortly after residents had broken their Ramadan fast, reportedly left several soldiers and civilians dead, while many residents were abducted.

Local sources also said the chief Imam of the community and some elderly residents were among those killed during the assault. A number of houses, along with parts of the military facility and equipment, were also destroyed in the violence, Daily Trust reported.

Video message claims responsibility

In the video reviewed by journalists on Friday, March 6 five young men identified themselves as members of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad and said they were operating under the leadership of Imam Ubu Umaima.

Speaking in Hausa, the group’s leader declared that the militants had successfully taken control of Ngoshe and were determined to remain there.

“In the name of Allah, the most beneficial, and the most merciful. We thank God Almighty for helping us to succeed in our mission in Ngoshe. And as you can see today, 16/9/1447 (Thursday 6th March, 2026) we are inside the central mosque in Ngoshe.

“People in this town are saying that we cannot conquer Ngoshe. With the help of God, we have already conquered the town and by the grace of God, we are going to stay in Ngoshe and change its name to a caliphate. And at the end of Ramadan, we will observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayer inside Ngoshe.”

Boko Haram confirms its role in the attack on a military base in Ngoshe, Borno State, and declares intention to push towards Abuja. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

Militants threaten further expansion

The spokesman in the video also issued further threats, suggesting the militants planned to extend their operations beyond the community, The Cable reported.

“We have sl@ughtered them, abducted their women and children and enslaved them. They are our legal property to use as ordained by God.

“We have conquered Ngoshe and will remain here, we are willing to die for this course. It’s our third day in this town and we will extend the fight and reclaim more places from here to Maiduguri, up to Abuja,” he said.

Borno: Residents displaced after attack

Residents of Ngoshe and nearby communities were reported to have fled the area following the raid, fearing further violence.

Security authorities have yet to issue an official response to the video or confirm the extent of the casualties from the attack, though military operations in the wider Gwoza area have intensified in recent months as troops continue efforts to contain insurgent activities in parts of Borno state.

Atiku expresses grief as terrorists abduct 100

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has condemned the suspected terrorist attack on a military base and a camp of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Ngoshe, Gwoza local government area of Borno state, where he said more than 100 people were abducted.

The former vice president noted that what was more disturbing was the alleged indifference of the federal government to the incident and several similar attacks that had happened before it. He lamented that violence and killings have become widespread in Nigeria and that the people appear to be getting used to the incidents.

Source: Legit.ng