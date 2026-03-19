Fresh details have revealed a planned coup targeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and key public officials

Investigators uncovered a vast network involving at least 40 suspects aiming to seize critical sites in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city

Security agencies reportedly recovered significant weapons, confirming serious intent behind the coup conspiracy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - A report has obtained fresh details suggesting an elaborate plot by suspected coup conspirators to storm Nigeria’s seat of power, seize the Presidential Villa, and capture President Bola Tinubu along with other top officials in a coordinated operation targeting key military and national assets.

According to Premium Times on Thursday, March 19, the findings indicate that, beyond earlier reports of assassination plans, the alleged plotters had also designed a multi-layered operation to take control of Aso Rock and other strategic locations, neutralise top military leadership, and dismantle Nigeria’s command and governance structures.

Report reveals alleged coup plot targeting President Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, and top military and government officials. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Suspected coup plotted high-profile elimination

At the core of the alleged conspiracy was a plan to overrun the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria’s most fortified political stronghold, and capture President Tinubu along with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas were also reportedly targeted for capture, and possibly elimination.

Investigators say specific officers were assigned to lead the assault on the Villa, forming what sources described as the operation’s “decapitation unit.”

The alleged plot extended beyond political leaders to include key security figures such as National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, the-then Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, and the Department of State Services (DSS) director-general Adeola Ajayi, all marked as high-value targets.

Alleged coup targeted Abuja

The operation was reportedly structured like a full-scale military takeover, with units assigned to seize strategic installations simultaneously.

While one team advanced on the Presidential Villa, another was tasked with taking control of the Niger Barracks, a key military formation overlooking the Villa and housing the nation’s top military chiefs.

Specific officers were allegedly assigned to eliminate senior military leaders, including the Chief of Defence Staff and service chiefs.

Additional units were designated to capture the Armed Forces of Nigeria Complex in Abuja’s Garki District and secure Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, effectively cutting off both military coordination and potential escape routes.

A senior security source described the plan as “highly coordinated, with clear command structures, targets, and timelines,” indicating it went far beyond a loose conspiracy.

Investigators disclose coordinated Abuja 'coup'

Investigators say the network spanned operational, logistical, and psychological components, covering everything from battlefield coordination to messaging.

According to investigators, Officers A.A. Hayatu, D. Yusuf, M.A. Usman, Binuga, and A.A. Yusuf were assigned to strike the Presidential Villa. Lieutenant Colonel S. Bappah was tasked with eliminating the Chief of Defence Staff, while Lieutenant Colonel P. Dangnap was assigned to target the Chief of Army Staff. A.A. Dauda was to strike the Chief of Air Staff, and Major Jiddah was charged with eliminating the Commander of the Guards Brigade.

Sources say this phase of the operation was designed to paralyse military response and prevent organized resistance to the takeover.

Beyond Aso Rock and the Niger Barracks, the alleged plot extended to other critical installations across Abuja. Officer D.B. Abdullahi was designated to lead the team seizing the Armed Forces of Nigeria Complex, while Officer S.B. Adamu headed operations to take control of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, securing entry and exit routes into the capital.

Investigators say that if executed, the coordinated seizure of these sites would have handed operational control of Abuja to the plotters within hours.

Investigators reportedly name Mohammed Ma’aji as the key leader of the alleged coup plot against President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @emmaikumeh

Source: Twitter

40 suspects linked to Abuja coup

The alleged conspiracy involved at least 40 suspects, including senior officers such as Brigadier General M.A. Sadiq and Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji, along with several lieutenant colonels from signals, infantry, and special forces units.

Other named officers included Lieutenant Colonels A.A. Hayatu, P. Dangnap, M. Almakura, and S.M. Gana, as well as majors and captains embedded across various units.

Investigators say the network also included civilians in support roles. Among them were Umoru Zekeri, an electrician at the Presidential Villa; Ali Isah, an ambulance driver; and Nollywood actor Stanley Kingsley Amandi, allegedly recruited to coordinate propaganda efforts during the operation.

Security seizes weapons, arrests suspects

Security agencies recovered a significant cache of weapons and operational assets linked to the suspects, including gun trucks, anti-aircraft weapons, RPGs, machine guns, and large quantities of ammunition.

Dozens of vehicles were also seized, including Toyota Hilux trucks and Volkswagen Golfs, believed to have been procured for rapid deployment and covert movement within Abuja.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the scale of the recoveries demonstrated “serious intent and preparedness,” highlighting how close the plot may have come to execution.

The suspects were arrested in a covert joint operation by the Army Headquarters and the DSS. Many remain in detention, while others, particularly civilians linked to financing and logistics, are under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the DSS.

DHQ confirms coup attempt

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed that investigations are complete and that the findings have been submitted to higher authorities for action, describing the alleged conduct as a serious breach of military ethics and professional standards.

Two high-profile figures, a retired major general and former Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Sylva, have been named in connection with the network and are currently at large.

Meanwhile, authorities’ account has been strongly contested by families of the detained suspects, who say their relatives have been held for over 160 days without a fair hearing.

Coup: Nollywood actor arrested

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood filmmaker and actor Amandi was arrested alongside several military officers accused of plotting a violent overthrow of President Tinubu’s administration.

Security operatives arrested the actor in September 2025.

Source: Legit.ng