Peter Obi’s move from ADC to NDC has prompted many members to consider their own exit from the African Democratic Congress

An X user known as MrDonPC has shared a straightforward method to deregister from ADC quickly and legally

The guide explains how to resign effectively, keep proof, and smoothly transition to NDC membership

An X user who identified as MrDonPC has shared a clear step by step guide on how to deregister from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This comes after Peter Obi left the party for NDC. The process is straightforward and ensures that members are legally covered once they resign.

ADC members resign immediately to join NDC. Photo credit: ADCnig/x

Source: Twitter

How to formally leave ADC

The guide explains how to formally leave ADC in ten simple steps.

Step 1: Write a resignation letter

Prepare a resignation letter using the template provided below.

Step 2: State resignation effective immediately

Make sure to clearly state that you resign effective immediately.

Step 3: Withdraw prior membership

Add a line confirming that you withdraw any prior membership. This is important.

Step 4: Sign the letter

Sign the letter. A digital signature is acceptable if you are sending by email.

Step 5: Send your resignation

Send the letter now using any or all of these contacts:

info@adcregistration.ng and support@adcregistration.ng

121 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja (physical letter)

+234 702 642 0430 (optional WhatsApp or SMS: “I’ve emailed my resignation”)

Step 6: Keep proof

Save a screenshot of the email sent and keep a PDF copy of the letter.

Step 7: Legal coverage

You are legally covered once the resignation is sent. Resignation is effective upon communication, not upon ADC acknowledgement.

Step 8: Join NDC

You can now safely join NDC at http://ndcregister.com

Step 9: Post publicly

Post your resignation publicly on social media for timestamp evidence. You may cover your full names and NIN for privacy.

Step 10: Unfollow ADC accounts

Final step: unfollow ADC accounts.

Resignation Template

Here is the resignation template shared by MrDonPC:

[YOUR FULL NAME]

[ADDRESS]

[PHONE]

[EMAIL]

[DATE]

The National Chairman

African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Abuja, Nigeria

Subject: Resignation from ADC Membership

Dear Sir,

I hereby resign my membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

I initially registered [online only / and completed ward authentication – pls choose one]. Notwithstanding this, I hereby withdraw any prior expression of membership and confirm that from the date of this notice, I am not a member of the ADC.

Please update your records accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

[SIGNATURE - digital or printed]

[YOUR FULL NAME]

This step by step process ensures that ADC members who wish to resign are legally protected and can move forward with joining NDC. Keeping proof and making the resignation public are key parts of the process.

See the X post below:

Proof of resignation protects ADC members legally. Photo credit: NDC/x

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi confirms leaving ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that on May 3, 2026, Peter Obi announced on X that he has officially left the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In his statement, Obi explained that his decision was not due to personal grievances with party leaders but rather because of internal crises and political pressures affecting the party.

Source: Legit.ng