Step by Step Guide on How to Deregister Your Membership from ADC After Peter Obi’s Defection to NDC
- Peter Obi’s move from ADC to NDC has prompted many members to consider their own exit from the African Democratic Congress
- An X user known as MrDonPC has shared a straightforward method to deregister from ADC quickly and legally
- The guide explains how to resign effectively, keep proof, and smoothly transition to NDC membership
An X user who identified as MrDonPC has shared a clear step by step guide on how to deregister from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
This comes after Peter Obi left the party for NDC. The process is straightforward and ensures that members are legally covered once they resign.
How to formally leave ADC
The guide explains how to formally leave ADC in ten simple steps.
Step 1: Write a resignation letter
Prepare a resignation letter using the template provided below.
Step 2: State resignation effective immediately
Make sure to clearly state that you resign effective immediately.
Step 3: Withdraw prior membership
Add a line confirming that you withdraw any prior membership. This is important.
Step 4: Sign the letter
Sign the letter. A digital signature is acceptable if you are sending by email.
Step 5: Send your resignation
Send the letter now using any or all of these contacts:
info@adcregistration.ng and support@adcregistration.ng
121 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja (physical letter)
+234 702 642 0430 (optional WhatsApp or SMS: “I’ve emailed my resignation”)
Step 6: Keep proof
Save a screenshot of the email sent and keep a PDF copy of the letter.
Step 7: Legal coverage
You are legally covered once the resignation is sent. Resignation is effective upon communication, not upon ADC acknowledgement.
Step 8: Join NDC
You can now safely join NDC at http://ndcregister.com
Step 9: Post publicly
Post your resignation publicly on social media for timestamp evidence. You may cover your full names and NIN for privacy.
Step 10: Unfollow ADC accounts
Final step: unfollow ADC accounts.
Resignation Template
Here is the resignation template shared by MrDonPC:
[YOUR FULL NAME]
[ADDRESS]
[PHONE]
[EMAIL]
[DATE]
The National Chairman
African Democratic Congress (ADC)
Abuja, Nigeria
Subject: Resignation from ADC Membership
Dear Sir,
I hereby resign my membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with IMMEDIATE EFFECT.
I initially registered [online only / and completed ward authentication – pls choose one]. Notwithstanding this, I hereby withdraw any prior expression of membership and confirm that from the date of this notice, I am not a member of the ADC.
Please update your records accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
[SIGNATURE - digital or printed]
[YOUR FULL NAME]
This step by step process ensures that ADC members who wish to resign are legally protected and can move forward with joining NDC. Keeping proof and making the resignation public are key parts of the process.
See the X post below:
Peter Obi confirms leaving ADC
Legit.ng earlier reported that on May 3, 2026, Peter Obi announced on X that he has officially left the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
In his statement, Obi explained that his decision was not due to personal grievances with party leaders but rather because of internal crises and political pressures affecting the party.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.