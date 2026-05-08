The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), a platform for Nigerian governors elected under the umbrella of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied the reports that claim its chairman and governor of Imo State has been removed as the chairman of the forum.

Folorunso Aluko, the director general of the forum, issued the denial in a statement on Thursday, May 7, adding that the report was "false and misleading."

PGF denies sacking Governor Hope Uzodimma as forum chairman Photo Credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

“The attention of the Progressive Governors Forum has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in some media platforms alleging the removal of its Chairman, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON”.

According to The Punch, the forum explained that there was no meeting where such action was taken and insisted that the Imo state governor remains the chairman of the PGF. He added that the secretariat did not have any knowledge of a resolution that removed Uzodimma as the chairman of the forum.

Earlier, reports suggested that 20 governors from the forum, including that of Ogun, Bayelsa, Enugu, removed Uzodimma and elected his counterpart from Enugu, Peter Mbah, as his replacement.

Source: Legit.ng