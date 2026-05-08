Wunmi, Mohbad’s widow, has shared details of another court case she is battling apart from the DNA case

The mother of one has been in court over the paternity of her son with her late husband, as she and her father-in-law have been at loggerheads

Fans have taken sides after hearing what Wunmi said about her father-in-law and the ongoing court case

Wunmi, Mohbad’s widow, has granted an interview about her late husband’s royalties amid the court case she is battling.

The young widow and her father-in-law have been at loggerheads over the paternity of her son, Liam.

Reactions as Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, opens up about singer’s royalties. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Although the court has approved a DNA test to be conducted on the young boy, allegations of irregularities in the medical facilities where the test is to be carried out have continued to trail the case.

While granting an interview to Channel News, Wunmi was asked about her late husband’s royalties and who has been collecting them.

According to her, the case regarding the royalties is also in court, with another hearing scheduled for May 16, 2026.

Wunmi shares more about Mohbad’s royalties

Sharing further details, the businesswoman explained that Mohbad had issues with his former record label before his demise, and they were already in court before his unfortunate passing.

However, his lawyer had written Mohbad’s brother’s name and his son’s name as the persons to represent him in court.

Mohbad’s continues to trend over DNA of his only son. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Because her son is still a minor, she had to step in to represent him in court. However, Joseph Aloba, the singer’s father, reportedly wrote to the probate court requesting that his other son and Liam’s name be removed, replacing them with his own name, his sister’s name, and another family member whose name she said she does not know.

Fans react to Wunmi’s interview

Reacting, fans of the singer and those of Wunmi were divided over her statement. Some supported her, while others stated that Mohbad’s father should be the one to collect the royalties.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans share take on Wunmi's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Mohbad's widow. Here are comments below:

@abilicious10 commented:

"Omowunmi, omo mi, love you, darling. Well done on your interview, give me joy."

@iam_seyemasel reacted:

"My dear, just do the DNA to prove that nonsense Baba wrong once and for all... We have a lot of issues in Nigeria."

@drealkaymoney said:

"No worry, just do DNA. If Liam is Moh's son. No worry, all this will stop."

@itsdrswag wrote:

"Why will the Lawyer pick a brother and a son who is a minor over the wife to continue representation? Aren’t they married as commonly insinuated?

@ramoney1608 shared:

"Afi suurru, make una shaa go bury the guy. Omole no get better people around him, wife, father, mother, brother, sister, friends…. All of them na same."

Mohbad's father makes allegation against Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who was Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son is responsible for the singer's demise.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she takes his life, she cannot take the lives of every member of his family.

Source: Legit.ng