Anambra police have been praised after arresting suspects linked to the murder of a family buried in a shallow grave in the Ukpor community

Police noted that they exhumed the remains of three victims, including a two-year-old child, following a confession-led investigation in Nnewi South

Residents have called for intensified surveillance and stronger security measures amid concerns over rising violent crimes in the area

Residents of Ukpor community in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra state have praised the Anambra state police command under CP Ikioye Orutugu for their diligence in clamping down on criminal elements within the area.

Ukpor residents react as police uncover shallow grave case involving a family of three. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The state's police command arrested two suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of three members of the same family, including a two-year-old girl, whose bodies were discovered in a shallow grave.

Police spokesperson SP Tochukwu Ikenga said operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, arrested two suspects, Emmanuel Nnabueze Nnakezie (33) and Clement Nnaekezie (69), on Sunday, May 3, after a detailed investigation into the disappearance of three victims.

The suspects, who were tracked and arrested in Oba and Ukpor communities, allegedly confessed during interrogation and led police to a shallow grave where the victims were buried.

The victims were identified as Robert Nnakezie (67), Ikechukwu Obi (14), and Ukamaka Efione (2). Their remains have been exhumed and deposited in a morgue for autopsy.

"They live among us" - Resident alleges

However, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Wednesday, May 6, a community leader from Amihe village in Ukpor, who gave his name simply as Amechi, commended the state police command for "digging deep" and uncovering circumstances leading to the disappearance of the family members, and ultimately arresting them.

He said, "I must commend the police in this state for the job they are doing. Honestly, they are bracing up to their responsibilities. I can't even figure out how they're able to solve this puzzle. But I must be sincere with you, this is what is expected of the police."

"Ukpor is one of the communities in Anambra battling with problems of unknown gunmen, leading to killings, kidnapping, and disappearance of people, and all forms of violent crimes. But with these present efforts, I believe the situation will be properly managed."

Relief and pain mix as residents react to police breakthrough in shallow grave discovery

Source: Original

He, however, urged the state police commissioner to direct officers to intensify stop-and-search operations in Ukpor and other communities in Nnewi South LGA, and to deploy drone surveillance to help locate where the criminals may be hiding and dismantle their camps.

Another resident, who gave her name as Virginia Ukeje, suggested that the police and the state government should think out a strategy on how to deal with perpetrators of violent crimes with immediate capital punishment.

Speaking with Legit.ng correspondent, Ukeje, who also praised the police on the recent feat, suggested that steady surveillance will help in the arrest of criminal elements in the community and its environs.

Another resident, Simon Ukala, said that violent killings in Ukpor and other towns in Nnewi South can hardly be overcome if security operatives fail to comb forests and carry out surveillance from street to street.

"These evil people are not living in the bushes alone. They're also living among us - going to farms and markets, attending churches, but they aim to monitor people and their surroundings. Police should find a way to monitor and arrest such people. They should also think of how they will hire trusted people within the community, who can help them in identifying and tracking these bad people," he suggested.

Anambra youths demand probe after death

Previously, Legit.ng reported that youths of the Mgbakwu community in Anambra state demanded a full investigation after an alleged Special Anti-Touting Squad (SASA) raid resulted in the death of Chinyeaka Ike.

The youths, during a meeting, rejected claims by the SASA that the incident was self-defence, insisting the victim was wrongly killed and calling on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to ensure justice is not ignored.

Source: Legit.ng