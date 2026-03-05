Suspected Boko Haram fighters have carried out a deadly attack on a military base and an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Ngoshe town, Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno state.

Source: Getty Images

The assault left an unknown number of soldiers and civilians dead

According to residents and security sources, the militants struck shortly after Muslims broke their fast on Wednesday. During the raid, they abducted about 100 women and children.

“The militants invaded a military base of the 82 Division TF Battalion. They also launched an assault on the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in the community,” a security source confirmed to Daily Trust.

The attackers reportedly overpowered the soldiers, chased fleeing residents, ransacked the town and surrounding areas, and set fire to military vehicles and armored tanks.

They also seized a large amount of ammunition.

Locals also said the terrorists killed the Chief Imam of Ngoshe and abducted more than 100 women and children. Many residents fled to nearby Pulka town, leaving behind homes and businesses.

“It’s not possible to carry out such an attack without information from within us. The Chief Imam was sláùghtérèd and over 100 women and children abducted,” one source said.

Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) confirmed the killings and called for a strong military operation in the Sambisa Forests and Mandara Mountains. He added that the insurgents seemed opposed to the government’s resettlement plan, which may explain why they targeted homes and businesses in Ngoshe.

Source: Legit.ng