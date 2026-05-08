The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved ruling on Abubakar Malami’s bid to challenge the forfeiture of 57 properties allegedly linked to unlawful activities

Malami, Nigeria’s former Attorney-General of the Federation, is seeking leave to appeal a Federal High Court decision that granted the EFCC an interim forfeiture order earlier this year

Arguments from both Malami’s counsel and the EFCC were heard on Thursday, with the appellate court set to notify parties once its ruling is ready

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday reserved its ruling in an application filed by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who is seeking leave to appeal a decision of the Federal High Court regarding the forfeiture of properties linked to him.

A three-member panel led by Justice Abba Mohammed did not fix a date for the ruling but assured that parties would be notified once it is ready.

Court of Appeal reserves ruling as Abubakar Malami challenges EFCC forfeiture order. Photo credit: AbubakarMalami/X

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Malami challenges forfeiture of 57 properties

According to PUNCH, Malami, represented by his counsel Joseph Daudu (SAN), is contesting a ruling delivered by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court. The ruling relates to the forfeiture of 57 properties allegedly tied to unlawful activities.

Earlier this year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured an interim forfeiture order against the properties.

Defence argument on appeal application

Arguing the application, Daudu explained that the motion sought: Extension of time to seek leave to appeal, leave to appeal and extension of time to file the appeal.

He stressed that the delay was caused by the time taken to obtain the certified ruling of the lower court, not negligence.

Daudu argued:

“The rules of court now require that the ruling sought to be appealed against must be attached to an interlocutory appeal.”

He maintained that interlocutory appeals are legally permissible, especially when jurisdictional issues are raised.

EFCC opposes Malami’s application

Counsel for the EFCC, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), opposed the application, describing it as unnecessary. He argued that the matter falls under the fast-track practice direction for corruption and financial crime cases.

Okutepa told the court:

“This has to do with property fraudulently acquired while Malami was AGF.”

He insisted that interlocutory appeals in such matters are discouraged, as issues can be addressed during the substantive case.

Background of the forfeiture case

The forfeiture proceedings began with an order by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on January 6, 2024, directing the interim forfeiture of the 57 properties. The EFCC was also instructed to publish the order in a national newspaper, allowing interested parties 14 days to contest permanent forfeiture.

The case was later reassigned to Justice Obiora Egwuatu, who recused himself for personal reasons. It was subsequently transferred to Justice Abdulmalik, whose ruling Malami now seeks to challenge.

The appellate court has reserved its ruling after hearing arguments from both sides. The outcome will determine whether Malami can proceed with his appeal against the forfeiture order.

Legal battle intensifies as Malami seeks leave to appeal Federal High Court decision. Photo credit: AbubakarMalami/X

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EFCC seals Malami’s Abuja residence

Legit.ng earlier reported that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday, March 24, took steps to assume control of the Maitama residence of former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami in Abuja.

Officials of the commission, reportedly led by Folarin Dare, arrived at the property in several buses and restricted access to the area, Punch reported.

Source: Legit.ng