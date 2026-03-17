President Bola Ahmed Tinubu orders security chiefs to respond to Boko Haram's attack in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital

Tinubu directs emergency agencies to assist and care for the injured after the attack that killed 23 and injured over 100 others

The presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, shared more details about the two actions taken by Tinubu after the multiple bomb explosions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken two actions after Boko Harm attacked Maiduguri, Borno State, killing 23 people and injuring over 100 in multiple bomb explosions.

Legit.ng reports that Boko Haram terrorists were suspected of having planted Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) in key locations that exploded after Iftar on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Tinubu gives 2 orders after bomb explosions killed 23, injured over 100 others in Maiduguri. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu has directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation.

Tinubu has also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured.

"Additionally, I have directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation. I have also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured."

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Tuesday, March 117, 2026.

The President described the bomb explosion as profoundly upsetting while mourning those who lost their lives in the deadly terrorist attack.

Onanuga said Tinubu sympathised with the injured and stood in solidarity with the people of Borno State during this challenging time.

President Tinubu assured the people that the gallant military and civilian task forces will curtail and put down the terrorists.

The President vowed that his government will continue to intensify its efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be.

Tinubu said terrorist elements are trying to instill and spread fear as they are under constant pressure from the armed forces.

"There is no place in Nigeria where terrorists will find safety. We will locate them, confront them, and completely defeat them. Nigeria will not succumb to fear. "

According to the statement, Tinubu disclosed that he approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance the capabilities of the security and intelligence agencies last week.

Tinubu says Nigeria will not succumb to fear after the Boko Haram bombing in Borno State. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Army, police share details as explosions hit Maiduguri

Recall that the Nigerian Army and the Borno State Police Command reacted after Boko Haram detonated explosives during Iftar, targeting crowded public areas in Maiduguri metropolis.

The police said 23 people were killed and 108 were injured as emergency responders assisted victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, said security forces ramped up patrols and investigations to prevent further attacks.

Kwankwaso, Gov Zulum react to Borno bomb blast

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum, condemned the Maiduguri bomb explosions and described the attack as barbaric and inhumane.

Former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, expressed concern over a resurgence of terrorism and called for decisive action against insurgents.

Daso confirmed multiple blasts across key locations and said casualty figures remained unclear due to ongoing rescue operations.

Source: Legit.ng