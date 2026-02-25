The Krichinga community in Adamawa has suffered another deadly attack, leaving dozens feared dead and property destroyed.

The resident described chaos at the local market as armed men targeted civilians, leaving bodies in the bush and stream

Many families have fled the community, as they expressed fear, grief, and the inability to cope with repeated violence

Tension is rising in the Krichinga community, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa state, following repeated attacks and kidnappings reported since last year, 2025. The latest incident occurred on Tuesday, February 24, at about 5 p.m. It is the second deadly attack on the community in 2026. Lives were lost, and property was destroyed.

Tragedy in Adamawa community as dozens feared dead in fresh Krichinga attack. Photo: Obidah Fwa

Source: UGC

Adamawa continues to face serious security challenges. Several communities have reported recurring violence in recent months.

Residents say the attack has left families grieving and displaced.

Details of the tragic incident emerge

A source from the community, who asked to remain anonymous, told Legit.ng that residents were carrying out their daily activities at the local mini market when gunshots rang out

His words:

"We were sitting yesterday doing our normal daily routine, people were trading at the mini market when we heard gunshots from different angles around 5 pm. We all thought they were military personnel because they dressed like them, but unfortunately, the gunshots grew louder and closer to us. We started running to hide for our lives."

"After the attackers left, 21 people were reported dead. So far, 18 bodies have been recovered; we are still searching for the rest. Some were thrown into the bush, some into the stream. They burnt houses and shops."

"This morning, the painful cry from every house in the community hits us so hard. In a family, you will discover that 3 people were killed, and others lost 5 family members on the spot. We had a mass burial for the deceased souls."

Adamawa villagers fleeing Krichinga after suspected Boko Haram attack. Photo: Obidah Fwa

Source: UGC

How Adamawa families are coping with attacks

Many residents, he said, are fleeing the community with their families to protect their lives:

"Our community is always under attack, and we are just poor people struggling to survive."

"It's so disheartening that the majority of those who were killed are the young men, leaving the older ones who have no strength to do anything for themselves. The unfortunate one is that the newly appointed community head is also a victim of the attack."

The source who added that residents do not understand why the attacks keep happening said they are losing loved ones and facing trauma that they cannot manage alone.

"We have asked several questions, yet we haven't gotten an answer. We are caged, held captives by terrorists who murder us like animals, and no one is saying anything about it."

"The security came to the scene after the attack, and they are trying to calm the situation; however, will this stop the terrorist from attacking again?" he queried.

"We need help from everyone; we need to save our families and the entire Madagali Local Government Area from future occurrences. It is heartbreaking to lose your loved one in such a horrible way."

