Major IU Mairiga, FOB Commander, three soldiers and a hunter were killed in a Boko Haram attack on Mayanti base

Lt-Col Sani Uba, Operation HADIN KAI Spokesman, confirmed one officer died as troops repelled assaults and recovered weapons

Operation HADIN KAI troops dismantled terrorist logistics, arrested two ISWAP suppliers and seized arms and ammunition

Borno state - Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed a Forward Operations Base (FOB) commander, a Major, three soldiers and a local hunter during a late-night attack on a military formation in Mayanti, Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

Security sources said that the fatalities occurred during a coordinated assault on the base on Sunday night.

The slain Army commander was identified as Major IU Mairiga, who was said to have resisted the attackers before being overrun.

According to a source, the officer fought gallantly despite being outnumbered, Vanguard reported.

“The unit commander gave the terrorists a good fight, but he was overwhelmed after some soldiers fled. He died a brave soldier and neutralised many of them before he was overpowered,” the source said.

The source further claimed that reinforcements later arrived at the scene, where troops recovered Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs), anti-aircraft weapons and PKT machine guns. Several insurgents were reportedly found dead around the base.

“If not for the withdrawal of some of his men, he would have successfully repelled the attack,” the source added.

The Major had reportedly been deployed to the forward base less than four months ago after receiving a special promotion.

Civilians injured as equipment destroyed

In the aftermath of the attack, three civilians said to be involved in reconstruction work in the community sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

Military vehicles and equipment stationed at the base were also set ablaze by the assailants before they retreated.

Operation Hadin Kai reports wider counter-offensive

Meanwhile, troops under the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, said they repelled attempted attacks on Mayanti, Gajigana and Gajiram between 28 February and 1 March 2026.

In a statement, the Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Lt-Col Sani Uba, confirmed that one officer was killed in action during the confrontations, Daily Trust reported.

He stated that several insurgents were neutralised and a cache of heavy weapons and ammunition was recovered.

Uba also disclosed that troops sustained offensive operations across Sector II, dismantling logistics facilities, arresting two ISWAP logistics suppliers and seizing arms, ammunition and medical materials.

He maintained that the affected communities remain under firm military control, noting that the volume of recovered equipment indicates a weakening operational capacity among the insurgents.

