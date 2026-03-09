Boko Haram fighters overran a military base in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, killing the commanding officer and other personnel

Security sources said the attackers struck around midnight, set military vehicles ablaze and carted away arms and ammunition

The attack came weeks after troops had repelled a similar assault on the same base and received public commendation

Another military base in Borno State has come under attack after suspected Boko Haram fighters stormed a camp in Kukawa Local Government Area, killing the commanding officer and other personnel.

The assault occurred in the early hours of Monday when the insurgents launched a coordinated offensive on the facility. Local sources said the attackers arrived from different directions and overwhelmed troops stationed at the base.

Boko Haram overran a military base in Kukawa, Borno State.

Source: Original

Insurgents overrun Kukawa military camp

A resident of the area said the gunmen struck around 12:30am and engaged soldiers in a fierce battle, Daily trust reported.

Security sources confirmed that the troops were forced to withdraw after the attackers gained control of the camp.

According to the sources, several military vehicles were set on fire during the raid. The attackers also made away with weapons and ammunition from the base.

One security source confirmed the death of the commanding officer during the attack. The source described the development as a major loss but declined to give further details on the number of casualties.

Community recalls recent successful defense

The attack came weeks after an earlier attempt on the same base was repelled by soldiers. During that incident, troops successfully pushed back the insurgents and recorded casualties among the attackers.

The commanding officer had received public commendation for the successful defense. Members of the community praised the soldiers and shared messages of support on social media. The lawmaker representing Kukawa Local Government Area in the Borno State House of Assembly, Karta Maina Ma’aji Lawan, had also visited the base to celebrate with the troops.

Reacting to the latest development, the lawmaker said it was painful that the camp was overrun this time.

The incident followed a separate attack by Boko Haram on a military base and an internally displaced persons camp in Ngoshe town, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, where soldiers and civilians were reportedly killed.

Boko Haram attacks Ngoshe military base, abducts over 100 women and children. Photo credit: STRINGER / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng also reported that the troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) under Operation HADIN KAI have laid to rest soldiers who lost their lives during the clash with Boko Haram insurgents in Borno state.

The burial ceremony took place at the Maimalari Military Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri over the weekend.

Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

