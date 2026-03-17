The Northern States Governors’ Forum has condemned the deadly bombings in Maiduguri as barbaric and attacking innocent lives

At least 23 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured in multiple blasts at key Maiduguri locations

Governor Inuwa Yahaya urged unity against terrorism, pledged commitment to restore peace and bring attackers to justice

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Maiduguri, Borno State - The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has condemned the deadly bomb explosions that hit Maiduguri on Monday evening, March 16.

As reported by Daily Trust, the NSGF described the incident as barbaric and a direct attack on innocent lives.

Northern governors, led by Inuwa Yahaya, denounce the Maiduguri bombings. Photo credit: s

Source: Facebook

TVC News also noted the NSGF's condemnation of the attack.

Legit.ng had reported how multiple blasts struck Nigeria’s northeastern city of Maiduguri, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 100 others, according to police, who had deployed explosives’ clearance teams to three locations following several “suspected self-murder bomb events”.

The updated toll was given on Tuesday, March 17, after blasts occurred on Monday, March 16, at the entrance of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and two local markets, known as Post Office and Monday Market, according to Sirajo Abdullahi, the head of operations at Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Maiduguri.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the suspected bombings.

Northern governors condemn Maiduguri bombings

In a statement issued in his capacity as NSGF chairman, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and extended condolences to the government and people of Borno State, especially families who lost their loved ones.

He described the attack as a senseless act of violence aimed at instilling fear and undermining the fragile peace in the North-East.

He said:

“This heinous act is a cruel assault on our collective humanity and must be condemned in the strongest terms."

Yahaya also sympathised with those injured and receiving treatment in hospitals, praying for their quick recovery. He commended first responders and security agencies for their prompt intervention in managing the aftermath of the blasts.

The NSGF chairman reaffirmed the commitment of northern governors to work closely with the Federal Government and security agencies to combat terrorism and other criminal activities threatening the region’s peace and stability.

He urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding, and to support security agencies with credible information to aid ongoing investigations.

The Gombe governor added:

“Now more than ever, we must stand united against forces of terror.

"Our resolve to secure our region remains firm, and together we shall overcome these cowardly acts."

Furthermore, the governor called for intensified efforts to ensure that those responsible for the attacks are swiftly brought to justice, while praying for the repose of the souls of the victims.

Extremists step up attacks, putting police and security forces at risk. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Extremists intensify deadly base attacks in Nigeria

Extremists have intensified their attacks against Nigerian military bases in recent weeks, killing several senior officers and soldiers, and stripping the bases of stocks of weaponry and ammunition.

The multiple attacks could be seen as a major victory for the jihadis in a city seen as impregnable, despite attackers often targeting troops and villages on the outskirts of the city.

In 2025, an apparent self-murder attack killed five at a mosque on Christmas Eve in the city.

Tinubu commiserates with Borno people

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the nation’s Service Chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri to take charge of the security situation in Borno.

Tinubu expressed concern over the development and extended condolences to the victims.

Source: Legit.ng