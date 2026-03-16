A double explosion rocked Maiduguri on March 16, shocking residents after iftar

Boko Haram suspects IEDs as source of the devastating blasts in key locations

Explosions reportedly targeted University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and Monday Market

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A double explosion struck Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Residents were thrown into shock following deafening sounds of multiple explosions

It was gathered that the bomb blasts occurred at the Monday Market shortly after iftar, after 7PM.

As reported by Daily Trust, Boko Haram terrorists were suspected to have planted Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) in parts of the ancient town.

The gate of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Monday Market Roundabout and Elkanemi were areas affected by the explosion.

The first explosion was reportedly heard around 7pm, shortly after Muslims broke their fast.

Source: Legit.ng