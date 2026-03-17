New footage has shown the destruction and casualties after multiple blasts in Maiduguri, including the Monday Market and the UMTH gate

Explosions occurred around 7 pm on Monday, March 16, shortly after iftar, possibly linked to Boko Haram insurgents

Security teams, including EOD units, were deployed, and residents were advised to stay indoors while casualty assessments continued

Fresh footage has emerged showing the aftermath of deadly explosions that rocked Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Disturbing footage captures panic, destruction, and injured civilians after deadly explosions hit Maiduguri. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The disturbing video, posted by Al Jazeera on its TikTok page on Tuesday, March 17, captures scenes from the blast sites, with visible destruction and injured victims as emergency responders scramble to manage the situation.

The explosions occurred on Monday, March 16, at multiple locations across the city, including the popular Monday Market and the gate of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

Reports indicate that the blasts happened shortly after iftar, around 7 pm, when many residents had gathered in public spaces following the day’s fast.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the state Police Command confirmed the incidents. The force had disclosed that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were suspected to have been planted in the affected areas. Authorities believe the attacks may be linked to Boko Haram insurgents, who have carried out similar assaults in the region.

Police spokesperson ASP Kenneth Daso said several people were killed and others injured, although the exact number of casualties remains unclear.

Video shows chaos after Maiduguri blasts as residents panic and emergency teams rush to help the injured. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Security operatives, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, were deployed to the affected locations, while residents have been advised to stay indoors and avoid the blast areas.

Emergency response lines have also been released to assist those in need as authorities continue assessments.

A security source, as disclosed by Vanguard, said that one of the explosions may have involved a female suspect, while another device reportedly detonated inside a commercial tricycle at a busy bus stop near the Post Office area.

Citizens mourn Maiduguri blast victims

Nigerians have taken to social media and local forums to express their sorrow following the Maiduguri blasts. They shared condolences and made calls for stronger security measures as the city faces the tragedy.

Anwar Baloch wrote: 𓆪

"ya Allah protect all Muslim."

หนุ่มหล่อ said:

"I pray for World Peace."

Emmanuel wrote:

"May God protect all humans… we need to prioritize humanity over religion in this country until then we can have peace….. something bad happened and what some people could say is Allah protect all muslims and others saying Jesus should protect all Christians.. we shouldn’t allow religion to divide us please.. we need to learn how to live in peace together and love one another and this is what God teaches us.. let be our brothers keeper always .. peace ✌️and love ❤️"

Folaniyan443 added:

"Ya ALLAH, we pray for peace in the northern land in Nigeria."

@Fragbaza wrote on X:

"Horrible! Lord have mercy!!!"

Watch video of the aftermath below:

Kebbi mosque attack leaves four dead

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that suspected Lakurawa terrorists killed four worshippers and injured five others during prayers at a mosque in Dadinkowa, Maiyama LGA, Kebbi state, on Wednesday evening, February 25, 2026.

The attack appears retaliatory after troops foiled a military ambush earlier in the week that killed five suspected militants.

Authorities assured that intensified security operations would be conducted to apprehend the attackers, restore calm in the community, and prevent further attacks.

Source: Legit.ng