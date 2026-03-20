Senator Ali Ndume reveals tricycles are used to transport bombs during the Maiduguri attacks in Borno State

Ndume says Boko Haram exploits informants, warns of intelligence gaps in security measures

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator says insurgents' boldness is highlighted as they record attacks on TikTok

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ali Ndume said the bombs used in recent attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, were transported through tricycles, known in local parlance as ‘Keke NAPEP’.

Legit.ng reports that multiple bomb explosions killed 23 and injured 103 others in deadly attacks on Monday, 23

The senator representing Borno South said the Boko Haram terrorists deployed a familiar but dangerous pattern of operations.

As reported by Thecable, Ndume stated this while speaking on Channels Television on Thursday night, about fresh concerns over the tactics of insurgents in Borno state.

“What they do is hit and run. They gather, share information among themselves, and most dangerously, they also get information from some citizens. They have informants within society.

“You can imagine, even the bomb that exploded was delivered by a Keke NAPEP. This is not something new; they package it and use people in Keke NAPEP to deliver it to specific spots.”

Ndume said security agencies must improve their surveillance capabilities in the fight against terrorism.

The federal lawmaker warned that the security situation is compounded by intelligence gaps.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) noted that insurgents now operate with boldness.

“The problem is a lack of adequate intelligence.

“You can imagine that bandits and terrorists in Nigeria now have the audacity to record their atrocities on TikTok and send them out.”

Tinubu takes action after Boko Haram's attack

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered security chiefs to respond to Boko Haram's attack in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Tinubu directs emergency agencies to assist and care for the injured after the attack that killed 23 and injured over 100 others.

The presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, shared more details about the two actions taken by Tinubu after the multiple bomb explosions.

Read more stories on Boko Haram attacks:

Eid Al Fitri: Governor warns of possible bomb attack

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Babagana Zulum warned residents of Maiduguri to remain vigilant over a possible bomb attack during the Eid period

Zulum disclosed that security agencies were tracking two suspected suic*de bombers believed to be at large after recent attacks.

The Borno State governor said the threat from Boko Haram persisted due to the evolving nature of the insurgency and urged public cooperation.

Source: Legit.ng