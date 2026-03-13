Armed bandits kill businessman Sufiyanu Garba and abduct his pregnant wife during a deadly attack in Kebbi State

The state police command begin investigation after the deadly incident near a checkpoint highlighted security concerns in the country

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mohammed Hadejia, orders a thorough inquiry to rescue the victim and apprehend the attackers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State - Armed bandits have killed a 35-year-old businessman, Sufiyanu Garba, and abducted his pregnant wife in the Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi metropolis in Kebbi State.

The gunmen shot Sufiyanu dead and took away his pregnant wife, Zainab, to an unknown destination after forcing their way into their house in the early hours of Friday, March 13, 2026.

Gunmen kill husband, kidnap pregnant wife in Kebbi State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Shehu Mohammed Yauri, the elder brother of the abducted woman, said that the bandits took away his sister after they killed her husband.

The state police Public Relations Officer, Bashir Usman, said police detectives had visited the scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

While confirming the tragic incident, Usman said:

“It was observed that a police checkpoint is situated close to where the incident occurred. Residents could have informed the police for a prompt response.”

He explained that the businessman was rushed to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, where a medical doctor confirmed him dead.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the remains had since been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mohammed Hadejia, had directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case.

Usamn said the SCID has been charged to ensure a thorough investigation aimed at rescuing the abducted woman and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Gunmen kidnap local council secretary

Recall that gunmen kidnapped Joseph Kayode and Esther Akinlolu in the Akoko North-West area of Ondo State.

The Police are conducting search and rescue operations to secure the victims' safe return from the kidnappers' den.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, shares more details about the kidnapping incident.

Outrage as gunmen Kill Sufiyanu Garba and Kidnap His Pregnant Wife in Kebbi

Source: Original

Read more stories on bandit attacks:

Bandits kill 2 wedding guests, kidnap others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected bandits attacked a wedding convoy in Katsina State, killing two and injuring several others.

Heavy gunfire and chaos ensued as bandits entered Unguwar Nagunda Community during the attack.

Families continue to search for information on kidnapped wedding guests amidst ongoing security concerns.

Source: Legit.ng