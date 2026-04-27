Activist Omoyele Sowore has broken his silence on fresh threats against him following his intervention in securing cryptocurrency entrepreneur Blord's release from Kuje prison

Sowore confirmed that his court intervention delivered exactly what he promised, which is to discontinue the case and secure the entrepreneur's freedom from custody

The activist explained why he intends not to trade words with social media critic VeryDarkMan despite ongoing threats

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has addressed fresh threats directed at him following his intervention that secured the release of cryptocurrency entrepreneur Linus Williams, widely known as Blord, from Kuje prison.

Recall that Blord was remanded over impersonation and forgery charges connected to an online dispute with social media influencer VeryDarkMan.

Sowore confirms his intervention delivered bail for Blord and discontinuation of case as he refuses to trade words with VeryDarkMan despite threats. Photo: yelesho/verydarkblackman/mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

Speaking outside the court on Monday, April 27, Sowore explained that his involvement delivered exactly what he promised, ensuring the businessman's rights were protected and the case entirely discontinued.

"I have told you guys that my intervention in the case is to ensure that Bill Lord's rights are not trampled upon, and that he's granted bail, and that the case is discontinued, and that my lawyer has been directed as such. Everything I told you has come to pass. So what else are you looking for?"

Addressing the threats stemming from the public back-and-forth over the release from prison, the activist revealed that he had no intention of arguing with VeryDarkMan.

He said he prefers to make personal sacrifices rather than escalate the drama.

"If I have to go down so that people don't get maltreated, I'm ready to go down. There's no big deal about it. So you want me to be trading words with him? That's not my nature, and it's not in my character."

Omoyele Sowore said he was more concerned about the police wasting public funds on non-existent cases like Blord's, revealing that he had already achieved his ultimate victory since the presiding judge had abandoned the case against the crypto businessman.

Watch Sowore's video below:

Nigerians react to Sowore's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@SAM_LUMINOSO said:

"But we all saw how BLord's SAN and Blord himself were begging VDM to let it go, even tho it's diplomacy they sha begged. Why didn't u advice them to go all in, head on with the case?"

@ChisomCares commented:

"Oga no run o. Na you put BLord for problem he dey now. Mumu man, just because you want to win we Igbo heart for your yeye presidential ambition which you already lost. Instead of we igbos to vote you for president, we will vote for VDM."

@VinnyChi177 wrote:

"You can never go against court order.. court gave a date of adjournment so that very date the court sat.. all these bragados are just for camera sake… fvck this country and people who think they're important.."

@oracleofGod222 reacted:

"Both vdm lawyer and the judge already dropped the case, sowore is the man."

@powerchibueze said:

"VDM is angry with sowore, but what did sowore do to him.. guîlt wan finish VDM."

Sowore says everything he promised about Blord's case has come to pass as he addresses ongoing threats and refuses to engage in public arguments. Photo: yelesho/verydarkblackman/mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

Sowore mocks former Minister Malami in court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore mocked the former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in a law court.

The activist used their random meeting to remind Malami of how things have changed since his powerful time under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami is currently struggling with multiple corruption charges, and Sowore pointed out that the same justice system is now dealing with him.

Source: Legit.ng