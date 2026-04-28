Many fans admire the flashy lifestyles of top male celebrities, but are completely unaware of the severe marital crises some of them battle away from the cameras

What started as beautiful love stories for these entertainers eventually turned into messy scandals involving shocking DNA results, social media call-outs, and even custody battles

Here is a quick rundown of seven popular male stars whose homes unfortunately crashed and became public spectacles due to heavy domestic issues

Celebrity marriages often look perfect on social media until things fall apart. For several Nigerian male entertainers, the reality behind closed doors has been far from peaceful, contrary to the fairy-tale endings many of their fans expect.

Recently, the public has watched as some of the biggest names in the industry have seen their unions crash over severe domestic issues.

Legit.ng explores the deep domestic issues, DNA test revelations, and custody battles that ended the marriages of Roby Ekpo, Nedu, and 5 other male celebrities. Photo: linda/aycomedian/iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng explored seven Nigerian male celebrities who suffered messy marital breakdowns that ultimately ended in bitter divorces and public separations.

1. Roby Ekpo's international marital crisis

Roby Ekpo’s 11-year marriage to Mayowa Lambe ends in shocking collapse. Photo: robyekpo/linda/the.mayowa

Source: Instagram

Media personality Robert Ekpo, better known as Roby Ekpo, recently saw his 11-year marriage to Mayowa Lambe crash in a public manner. The breakdown allegedly stemmed from deep marital deception and financial extortion.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch podcast days ago, the broadcaster revealed that while he was busy taking fertility tests, his estranged wife was secretly using contraceptives.

The situation worsened when he found out she had remarried in the United States without his knowledge.

The fallout later turned into a legal war, as his ex-wife slapped him with a cease-and-desist letter demanding N100 million for defamation, while Roby, in response, threatened to report her to US Immigration.

The private crisis thus became a messy internet spectacle.

2. Nedu discovers paternity fraud

Nedu Wazobia’s marriage to Uzoamaka Ohiri collapses after shocking paternity fraud revelation. Photo: nedu_official

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, widely known as Nedu Wazobia, also went through one of the most shocking marital crises in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

His marriage to Uzoamaka Ohiri hit the rocks after she went online to accuse him of domestic violence.

The story took a massive turn when Nedu fired back with a DNA test result. The document proved he was not the biological father of their first son.

Along with the paternity fraud revelation, the comedian also shared police documents clearing him of all domestic abuse allegations.

This completely ruined any chance of reconciliation, leading to a very bitter and widely discussed divorce between the couple.

3. Emeka Ike’s bitter abuse allegations

Emeka Ike’s 14-year marriage to Suzanne Emma ends in a bitter divorce battle. Photo: emekaike

Source: Instagram

Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike also had his home front crash in a highly controversial way.

His 14-year marriage to Suzanne Emma was officially dissolved by a court in 2017 after she filed for divorce, citing constant physical abuse.

The domestic drama caught fire again in late 2023 when the actor did a viral interview, where he claimed he was the actual victim and that his ex-wife had manipulated him into losing his properties and children.

In response, his ex-wife and their son released explosive counter-interviews. They detailed severe emotional and physical abuse, insisting that they suffered greatly under the actor's roof.

The bitter exchange solidified the end of their family ties.

4. Paul Okoye's infidelity and financial claims

Paul Okoye’s eight-year marriage to Anita Okoye officially ends after court dissolution. Photo: iamkingrudy/anita_okoye

Source: Instagram

Paul Okoye, half of the famous P-Square music group, watched his eight-year marriage to Anita Okoye collapse abruptly.

The union came to an official end when an Abuja High Court dissolved the marriage in 2022.

Anita's court papers revealed a totally broken home, pointing to the singer's absentee parenting and alleged infidelity.

She also accused Paul of financial fraud, claiming that he cheated her out of a N10 million investment in a mall project they jointly owned.

The combination of these severe domestic issues pushed her to relocate to the United States with their children, marking the end of their once-envied marriage.

5. 9ice’s recurring marital turbulence

9ice’s marriage to Toni Payne collapsed amid cheating rumours, marking the start of his turbulent love life. Photo: officialtonipayne

Source: Instagram

Afrobeats and Fuji star Abolore Akande, professionally known as 9ice, has a long history of marital turbulence.

His first major marriage to Toni Payne ended years ago amidst heavy controversies and cheating rumours.

Sadly, the singer's current marriage to Olasunkanmi Akande also faced severe domestic heat.

In 2020, the Gongo Aso singer was caught in a viral cheating scandal that nearly destroyed his home.

The backlash was so bad that he had to release a video publicly begging his fans to help him save his sinking marriage.

Though he apologised and patched things up, the incident showed a pattern of messy domestic breakdowns.

6. AY Makun’s two-decade bond collapses

AY Makun confirms painful split from wife Mabel after 15 years of marriage. Photo: aycomedian/realmabelmidas

Source: Instagram

Star comedian and filmmaker Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY the comedian, confirmed his separation from his wife, Mabel Makun, in early 2024.

The couple had been together for 20 years and married for 15, making the sudden split a massive shock to the industry and fans.

The crash was heavily trailed by rumours of a toxic home environment and unconfirmed whispers of serial cheating.

The internal issues became too heavy to bear, forcing Mabel to pack out of their matrimonial home.

While the comedian tried his best to keep the exact details out of the press, their cryptic social media posts showed that the relationship ended on a very painful note.

7. Do2dtun’s bitter custody and abuse battles

Do2dtun’s marriage to Omotayo, sister of music star D’banj, collapses in a storm of bitter accusations. Photo: thecable

Source: Instagram

Top On-Air Personality and hypeman Kayode Oladotun, widely known as Do2dtun, rounds off this list of messy celebrity splits.

His marriage to Omotayo, the sister of music star Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D'banj, crashed in 2022.

The marriage ended over severe domestic complaints, with his estranged wife accusing him of reckless emotional abuse and making the home environment toxic.

The fallout turned incredibly bitter, and led to intense child custody fights, police intervention, and Do2dtun going online to publicly drag his famous in-laws.

The severe domestic issues permanently ruined the relationship, leaving both parties locked in a messy and combative legal standoff.

Basketmouth announces marriage breakup

Legit.ng had also reported that popular Nigerian comedian Basketmouth announced the end of his marriage to his wife, Elsie.

In a post shared on his social media pages in December 2022, the comedian revealed that they decided to go their separate ways after much deliberation.

He emphasised that despite the painful split, they remain committed to jointly providing love, care, and guidance for their three children.

Source: Legit.ng