President Bola Tinubu removed Wale Edun as finance minister after months of reported tension linked to budget execution delays and funding concerns

Lawmakers had earlier criticised the finance ministry over poor capital releases, with some threatening removal proceedings amid complaints from government agencies

A heated Federal Executive Council exchange in December 2025 marked a turning point, after which Edun’s influence declined and his exit became increasingly likely

President Bola Tinubu has removed Wale Edun as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, a move that has stirred debate across political and economic circles.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, April 21, also affected Ahmed Dangiwa, who was relieved of his duties as Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

President Tinubu fires Wale Edun over disagreement on policy implementation strategies. Photo: FB/WaleEdun, ABAT

Source: Twitter

A statement issued by George Akume confirmed that the changes formed part of a limited cabinet reshuffle approved by the president.

In a swift replacement, Taiwo Oyedele was elevated from his role as Minister of State for Finance to take over the top economic portfolio, while Muttaqha Darma was named as minister-designate for housing.

Tinubu removes Edun amid budget crisis

Despite the presidency's fanciful wording of the announcement message, sources familiar with developments inside the administration say the removal followed months of strained relations between the president and his longtime associate, PremiumTimes reported.

Edun, who had worked closely with Tinubu since their days in Lagos, had been under increasing scrutiny over the pace of budget execution and capital fund releases.

Concerns intensified earlier this year when lawmakers raised alarm about what they described as a lack of progress in implementing the 2025 capital budget.

Several ministries, departments and agencies reported funding shortages, while contractors complained of unpaid obligations. The National Assembly had approved significant funds for capital expenditure, yet disbursement remained limited.

The situation drew criticism from both ruling and opposition lawmakers, some of whom openly discussed the possibility of seeking Edun’s removal. The pressure added to an already tense atmosphere within the economic management team.

Insiders narrated how Edun yelled at Tinubu in a federal executive meeting. Photo: FB/ABAT, WaleEdun

Source: Twitter

Inside Nigeria finance ministry leadership shake-up

Insiders revealed to PremiumTimes that repeated interventions by the president failed to resolve the growing concerns. Matters escalated during a Federal Executive Council meeting on December 10, 2025, where a heated exchange reportedly took place between Tinubu and Edun over budget implementation issues.

“From that point, it seemed that his (Mr Edun’s) goose was cooked,” said an official who witnessed the incident at the Council Chamber of the presidential villa.

Following that meeting, some of Edun’s responsibilities were reassigned, signaling a shift in confidence. At the time, the role of Minister of State for Finance gained increased prominence, then held by Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Attempts to repair the relationship appear to have fallen short. According to sources, Edun sought an audience with the president in Lagos in recent weeks, but the meeting did not produce a breakthrough. Access to the president had reportedly become more restricted in the months leading up to his removal.

The appointment of Oyedele as Minister of State in March was widely interpreted within government circles as a sign of an impending transition. Observers now see that move as a precursor to the eventual change at the top of the finance ministry.

Edun had defended his record in office, arguing that the government moved away from “unsustainable” monetary practices and focused on managing debt obligations. He also maintained that a large portion of the 2024 budget had been implemented and that progress on the 2025 budget would continue.

His exit marks the end of a long-standing professional relationship with the president and introduces a new phase in Nigeria’s economic leadership.

Tinubu announces fresh appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of the Director General and CEO of the NBMA, Fatima Suleiman Zuntu.

This was disclosed in a statement from the office of the SGF and signed by Chris Ugwuegbulam, head of information and public relations, on Monday, April 20.

According to the statement, Fatima Zuntu would serve for an initial period of four years, which became effective on Thursday, April 16.

Source: Legit.ng