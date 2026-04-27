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JAMB: ‘Lowest of Them is 303,” Top Education Stakeholder Speaks on UTME 2026 Results
Education

JAMB: ‘Lowest of Them is 303,” Top Education Stakeholder Speaks on UTME 2026 Results

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Educare founder Alex Onyia has praised Professor Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB for 'improved quality and credibility'
  • The lowest score Onyia observed in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is 303, reflecting enhanced student performance
  • In the 2026 UTME, JAMB released results within 24 hours, marking significant progress in examination efficiency

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Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Alex Onyia has said that after reviewing some results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the lowest score he has seen so far is 303.

Legit.ng reports that Onyia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Educare, stated that there is a notable upgrade in the 2026 UTME conducted by Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede-led JAMB. The Enugu-born software developer noted that the new developments introduced into the examination system have enhanced its overall quality and credibility.

Read also

2026 JAMB candidate hides his UTME result from his dad, total score leaves sister amused

Alex Onyia, CEO of Educare, commenting on the 2026 UTME results organized by JAMB, stating that the lowest score he has seen is 303 and noting improvements in the examination system under Prof. Ishaq Oloyede’s leadership.
Alex Onyia of Educare says the lowest UTME 2026 score he has seen is 303, noting improvements in Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB’s examination system. Photo credit: @winexviv, @ProfIsaPantami, @NigeriaStories
Source: Twitter

JAMB's conduct of UTME 2026 impressive - Onyia

He wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) account:

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"I have been studying results of this recent JAMB exam. All students that judiciously studied using Educare did amazingly well. In-short, the lowest score I have seen so far is 303. The students that participated in the National JAMB Readiness Assessment we organised online also did amazingly well. It really prepped them.
"Any child who doesn't utilise this tool effective is disadvantaged. I wish we had this opportunity in our own time."

Similarly, in an earlier tweet, Onyia wrote on X:

"I commend JAMB for their great improvements in releasing results faster than usual. That’s within 24 hours after the exam. This is how it should be. Our feedbacks (sic) last year were truly considered.
"The few results I have seen so far is (sic) quite impressive, and the lowest of them is 303."

Read also

UTME 2026: Man who wrote JAMB for second time gets higher score, posts both results

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB releases results of over 1.8 million candidates who sat for the 2026 UTME.
JAMB releases more than 1.8 million UTME 2026 results as candidates check scores via SMS. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories
Source: Twitter

JAMB has released over 1.8 million results for the 2026 UTME, which was conducted between Thursday, April 16 and Saturday, April 25.

The UTME is Africa's most populous nation’s centralised entrance examination, held annually for admission into universities and other tertiary institutions. According to data released by JAMB, about 2.2 million (2,243,761) candidates registered and sat for the examination nationwide in 2026. This indicates a slight increase compared to 2025.

Read more JAMB news:

JAMB screens underage high scorers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 UTME.

Read also

UTME 2026: Girl who wants to study engineering gets unexpected result, posts screenshot

The exercise affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.

JAMB's spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications with further directives.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
JAMBEnugu StateUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
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