The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has urged communities in Kwara State not to abandon their homes despite bandit attacks

The police chief met with security officials and community leaders to review ongoing operations and strengthen cooperation against criminal groups

Disu assured residents that security agencies were committed to reclaiming affected areas and restoring normalcy across the state

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has urged residents of Kwara state not to abandon their communities in the face of rising bandit attacks, assuring them that security forces will reclaim affected areas.

The police chief gave the assurance on Monday, March 9, during a visit to the state, where he met with security commanders, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to assess the security situation and ongoing operations against criminal groups, Daily trust reported.

He maintained that bandits must not be allowed to force people out of their ancestral homes.

IGP meets leaders over insecurity

Addressing residents and stakeholders at the state police command, Disu said his visit was focused on open discussions around security challenges and improving collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the public.

“I want you to know why I am here. I am here to discuss all the issues related to the problem of security in Kwara State,” he said.

Disu noted that the police and other security agencies were committed to restoring normalcy in communities affected by banditry.

He said residents must resist intimidation and continue to cooperate with security personnel by providing timely information.

Police vow to reclaim communities

The IGP disclosed that he was already familiar with the terrain and security dynamics in Kwara, having previously supervised police operations aimed at flushing bandits out of forest areas within the state.

He said those experiences had helped shape current strategies being deployed by the police.

Reiterating his message, Disu warned against surrendering to criminal groups under any circumstances. He said collective effort between communities and security agencies remained the most effective path to reclaiming occupied areas and preventing further attacks.

Terrorists release video of 176 kidnapped Kwara residents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a disturbing video released by terrorists showed dozens of residents abducted during the recent deadly invasion of Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, with families calling on the government to immediately rescue their loved ones.

Legit.ng gathered that the abductees, mostly women and children, were seen in the footage pleading for urgent intervention, saying about 176 people were taken away during the attack.

Gunmen attacks Kwara community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported how a tragic attack by a group of terrorists hit a community in Kwara North, Kwara state, just days after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the region.

Legit.ng gathered that the attack occurred on Monday, February 9, 2026, in Gidan Sani village, located near the Kwara State Permanent NYSC Camp under the Tsaragi Emirate.

Community sources told Legit.ng that the armed terrorists invaded the village and killed a woman and her two children, all members of the same family.

