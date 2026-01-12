Suspected bandits attacked a wedding convoy in Katsina State, killing two and injuring several others

Heavy gunfire and chaos ensued as bandits entered Unguwar Nagunda Community during the attack

Families continue to search for information on kidnapped wedding guests amidst ongoing security concerns

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Suspected bandits have killed two people after attacking a wedding convoy at Unguwar Nagunda Community in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State

Several others, including the bride, were injured and many wedding guests were kidnapped during the deadly attack.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Sunday night, January 12, 2026.

The attack comes at a time when Governor Dikko Umaru Radda-led Kastina state government plans to release 70 detained suspected bandits.

The commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, defended the plan to release, likening it to prisoner exchanges seen after wars.

Muazu said the plan to release detained bandits is one of the conditions precedent for the continuance of the peace accord deal signed between the frontline local governments and the bandits.

He maintained that such tactics are adopted in war situations globally.

As reported by Channels Television, a security source said residents reported heavy gunfire and widespread panic upon the arrival of the bandits into the area.

“As of this morning, families are still trying to confirm how many people were abducted.”

The state police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, is yet to respond to text messages and phone calls put through to him as of the time of filling his report.

Bandits kidnap bride, several wedding guests

Recall that armed bandits attacked Chacho village in the Wurno local government area of Sokoto state.

The gunmen kidnapped a bride, her bridesmaids, and several well-wishers on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

A resident who spoke anonymously narrated how the armed bandits attacked the community, firing sporadically around midnight.

Bandits abduct bride, 4 bridesmaids after wedding ceremony

Legit.ng also reported that a newly-wedded bride and four bridesmaids have been kidnapped in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state.

Bandits loyal to notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji, abducted the victims after the wedding ceremony on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, said Kwaren Gamba village near Kuka Teke is reportedly known for repeated attacks by armed groups loyal to Bello Turji.

Source: Legit.ng