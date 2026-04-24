The Gombe state governor had approved full implementation of the national minimum wage for local government workers across the state

The Head of the State Civil Service had confirmed that outstanding arrears had been cleared, completing the wage structure across councils, education authorities and health workers

He had stated that the implementation was expected to improve morale and strengthen service delivery at the grassroots level

Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has given approval for the full implementation of the ₦70,000 national minimum wage for workers in the local government system across the state.

The announcement was conveyed by the Head of the State Civil Service, Professor Muazu Shehu, who confirmed that the directive covers employees under the 11 local government councils, Local Education Authorities (LEAs), and primary healthcare services.

Nigerian Governor Approves Minimum Wage for LG Workers

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The new wage structure is expected to take effect from May 2026.

Gombe clears outstanding wage balance

According to Professor Shehu, the state government has now fully settled outstanding arrears linked to the wage structure, bringing implementation to completion, Daily Trust reported

He stated that improved financial conditions at the local government level made the development possible, noting that councils were now better positioned to meet salary obligations without disruption.

He said:

“The state government has cleared the remaining 43 per cent balance, completing 100 per cent implementation of the wage structure.”

Expected boost to morale and service delivery

The Head of Service explained that the full implementation of the new wage regime is expected to improve staff motivation and enhance productivity across grassroots institutions.

He added that stronger remuneration would also contribute to better service delivery in key public sectors, particularly education and healthcare, Vanguard reported.

The decision comes after repeated calls from civil society organisations urging the state government to implement the approved minimum wage for local government workers, especially in light of prevailing economic pressures across the country.

Source: Legit.ng