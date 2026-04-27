Nigeria's Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will announce a public holiday for the Workers' Day (May Day) celebration 2026

The official declaration is expected before the end of the current week, potentially suspending work across government and private establishments

Workers' Day is celebrated annually on May 1st to honour the contributions of labour and advocate for workers' rights, fair wages, and safe conditions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior is set to declare a nationwide public holiday across all sectors to mark Workers’ Day 2026, potentially granting a one-day break for both private and public sector employees.

The official announcement is expected in April, and it will be one of the multiple national public holidays in Nigeria in May 2026.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is set to announce a nationwide public holiday for Workers' Day in May 2026. Photo credit: @BTOofficial, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The anticipated declaration of a public holiday for Workers' Day by Nigeria recognises labour rights, promotes industrial harmony, and encourages productivity. It also serves as a moment to reflect on workers’ welfare and economic growth.

Legit.ng reports that May 1, 2026, falls on a Friday.

How did Workers’ Day begin?

The origins of Workers' Day can be traced back to the late 19th century, when workers across the world began organising and advocating for better working conditions, fair wages, and reduced working hours.

One pivotal event in this movement was the Haymarket affair in Chicago, USA, in 1886, where workers protested for an eight-hour workday. This event culminated in a violent confrontation between workers and law enforcement, resulting in casualties.

In response to the Haymarket affair, the International Socialist Conference declared May 1st as International Workers' Day in 1889, to honour the workers' struggle and commemorate the Haymarket martyrs. Since then, Workers' Day has been observed globally as a day to recognise workers' achievements and advocate for labour rights and social justice.

NLC and TUC leaders mobilise at a labour gathering, pushing for stronger workers’ rights, improved wages, and meaningful economic reforms across Nigeria. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ

Source: Facebook

What is the significance of Workers' Day?

Workers' Day is a global celebration of the contributions of workers and labour movements worldwide.

The day serves as a reminder of the past and ongoing struggle for improved working conditions and better pay.

Key organisations such as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) play key roles in organising nationwide rallies, marches, and symposia to advocate for workers’ rights, demand better wages, protest economic hardship, and set annual themes that align with the current realities in the country.

Read more on public holidays in Nigeria:

Ogun state declares Golden Jubilee holiday

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun's administration had declared a public holiday in Ogun state.

An announcement confirmed the public holiday commemorating the 50th anniversary of the state's creation.

The secretary to the state government stated that the holiday would allow residents to take part in the programme.

Source: Legit.ng