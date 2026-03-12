Troops eliminate Boko Haram commander Abu Yusu and 19 others in Yobe State operation

Operation began on March 9, foiling terrorists' attacks on military positions

Joint Task Force successfully defended against coordinated efforts from the Goniri community

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yobe State - A commander of the Boko Haram/ISWAP sect, identified as Abu Yusu, the Munzir of Dursula, and 19 others have been killed in Goniri Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) killed the terrorists during a series of raids on the Goniri community,

The operation began on the night of Monday, 9 March 2026, and continued into the early hours of Tuesday, 10 March 2026.

Lt. Col. Sani Uba, Media Information Officer of OPHK, said the terrorists targeted military positions under Sector 2 of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

As reported by Daily Trust, Uba made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

He said troops successfully foiled the terrorists’ coordinated efforts, which involved advances from Goniri village and the Ngamdu junction axis in an apparent attempt to encircle military positions.

Source: Legit.ng