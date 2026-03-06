Rotimi Amaechi's convoy was attacked by gunmen in Rivers State during his visit to his community in Ikwerre local government area

Ikwerre, Rivers State - Gunmen attacked the convoy of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on the road between Ubima and Omuanwa in Ikwerre local government area n Rivers State.

The miscreats also set fire to the office of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ubima community on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Amaechi was attacked during his visit to his community for his e-registration as a member of the ADC on Friday, March 6, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, before Amaechi could get to the venue, suspected thugs mounted a roadblock, turned back buses conveying ADC members.

The armed thugs fled into the bushes when the security operatives displayed superior firepower.

The gunmen reportedly invaded the community with heavy firepower to stop Amaechi’s visit on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The political thugs shot sporadically into the community and riddled the gate of the former governor's family house with bullets.

The former Rivers state governor called for calm while addressing hundreds of party members and supporters who were present to witness the e-registration exercise.

Amaechi appreciated the the police, the The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS) for coming out to confrontbthe criminals.

“But they must also know that this cannot continue. The way they will show us that this cannot continue is that they must prosecute those who are involved in this crime.”

The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she would obtain details of the incident when contacted.

ADC southern leaders endorse Amaechi for 2027 election

Recall that ADC South-South leaders endorsed Amaechi for the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

Former APC National Chairman and ADC chieftain, John Odigie-Oyegun, disclosed that the endorsement followed a unanimous decision at the party’s South-South consultative meeting in Benin City.

Amaechi formally informed regional leaders of his presidential ambition and secured their collective backing.

