Armed bandits have attacked, killed, and kidnapped residents in another village in Kano state

An elderly woman was shot dead, and some residents were abducted during the latest bandit attack

The gunmen stormed the Yankamaye village in the Tsanyawa local government area of Kano State

Kano state - An elderly woman has been shot dead, and three residents kidnapped in another bandit attack on Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa local government area of Kano State.

Legit.ng reports that at least eight persons were reportedly abducted in a village as bandits launched an attack in Kano state.

Sources disclosed that the bandits attacked the Biresawa village of Tsanyawa local government area of Kano state on Monday, November 24, 2025.

The assailants were said to have stormed the village at about 11pm and started shooting sporadically.

The attack occurred as the villagers were about to retire for the night on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

As reported by Daily Trust, witnesses said the gunmen arrived on motorcycles.

The bandits parked the motorcycles at a distance before storming the village on foot.

Yankamaye is the latest to be affected by the devious act of bandits fleeing military operations and abiding by controversial peace deals in the nearby North-West States.

Governor Abba Yusuf warned that the recent incursion by bandits, kidnappers, and cattle rustlers into northern local government areas remains a top priority.

Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to confront rising security threats across parts of the state.

The governor stated this during the last Executive Council Meeting held at Government House, Kano.

Bandits strike in Kano, abduct 5 women

Recall that armed bandits stormed Yan Kwada in the Shanono local government area in Kano State, abducted five women, including nursing mothers.

Residents say the attackers came in large numbers, shooting sporadically and breaking into homes.

The assault comes a week after security forces from the Nigerian Army said they killed 19 bandits.

Gunmen attack Kogi church, kidnap pastor, wife

Recall that armed bandits reportedly attacked a newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church during Sunday service in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The gunmen kidnapped the pastor of the church, popularly known as Orlando, along with his wife and several other members.

It was gathered that armed bandits launched an attack during the church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

